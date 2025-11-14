Del Taco’s Award-Winning Birria Returns to Utah This Season

November 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // LAKE FOREST, Calif. – Del Taco is reintroducing its savory, slow-cooked Shredded Beef Birria packed with bold, authentic flavor to all of Del Taco locations in Utah, and one in Mesquite, Nevada from Nov. 12 through Dec. 29.

The brand’s award-winning Shredded Beef Birria is braised for two and a half hours and seasoned with traditional spices and chili peppers to deliver the rich, vibrant taste Del Taco is known for. The street tacos, grilled combo burrito and quesadilla entrees are all served with a side of delicious consomé for dipping and all of the Shredded Beef Birria items are topped with freshly diced onions and chopped cilantro.

This savory lineup features:

2 Shredded Beef Birria Street Tacos: These tacos start with fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, melted between two fresh grilled corn tortillas, filled with tender and savory shredded beef birria, topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with two fresh-cut lime wedges and a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

Shredded Beef Birria Grilled Combo Burrito: Tender and savory shredded beef birria, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, tangy green sauce, diced onions and chopped cilantro, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection. Served with a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

Shredded Beef Birria Quesadilla: Savory shredded beef birria, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese and tangy green sauce folded into a flour tortilla and flat-grilled to perfection. Served with a side of flavorful consomé for dipping.

Shredded Beef Birria Ramen: A hearty serving of our signature beef broth consomé with fresh wavy ramen noodles, tender and savory shredded beef birria topped with diced onions and chopped cilantro, and a fresh-cut lime wedge.

“At Del Taco, our passion is to infuse fresh, high quality flavor into everything we do. Birria was a very popular limited time offering last year and so, by popular demand, we are bringing it back in select markets,” said Sarah McAloon, interim president of Del Taco. “Bringing back birria is like welcoming home an old seasonal favorite for the holidays. We can’t wait to share it with our Utah guests and see the joy this unique flavor brings.”

The relaunch of Shredded Beef Birria showcases Del Taco’s commitment to offering premium, quality items at an accessible price. Shredded Beef Birria is available for a limited time only at participating Del Taco locations in Utah and Mesquite, Nevada while supplies last. Prices and participation may vary.

