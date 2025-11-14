Spherion Recognized as a Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review

November 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA — Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) has been named a 2025 Top Franchise for Veterans by Franchise Business Review (FBR).

“Veterans bring a spirit of dedication and service that reflects the heart of Spherion’s mission,” said Kathy George, president of Spherion. “We believe in bettering the communities we call home by helping businesses, job seekers, colleagues, and franchise owners thrive. We value Spherion’s veteran franchisees and the qualities they bring to entrepreneurship. We are proud to offer opportunities that help them create lasting impact through business ownership.”

“If I look at the Spherion vision - to drive careers, grow businesses, and better the communities we call home, I can’t think of a better group of people than our Veteran franchisees and colleagues to help us live that vision. Their dedication to excellence, their unmatched leadership experience, and their resilience in the face of challenges elevate the entire Spherion community. We are so grateful for their service to our country and proud to work alongside them as they bring their passion for service to the communities where they live and work.”

As the leading market research firm in the franchise sector, FBR conducts independent surveys to analyze franchisee satisfaction and performance. To identify the Top Franchises for Veterans, the company analyzed feedback from more than 2,100 franchise owners across 365 brands, focusing on areas such as leadership, training and support, operations, and financial opportunity.

SOURCE Spherion

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.