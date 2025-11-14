Vikram Sarma Takes the Helm as New Owner of Caring Transitions in Illinois

November 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // NORTHBROOK, IL — Caring Transitions is excited to announce new ownership in Illinois. The Caring Transitions location is now owned and operated by Vikram Sarma and will provide a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

With 25 years of experience in marketing and sales for consumer goods and services organizations, Sarma has dedicated much of his career to identifying unmet needs and developing products and services that truly benefit people. Some of his most rewarding moments came when his teams created solutions that made a real impact on individuals' lives. This focus on meaningful, practical solutions is what draws Sarma to Caring Transitions — he believes it offers a simple yet powerful way for seniors to spend more time living and less time worrying as they navigate life's major transitions.

Caring Transitions specializes in a full range of services tailored to meet the unique needs of seniors and their families. Whether a client is moving, aging in place, or managing the estate of a loved one, the team provides support every step of the way. With nationwide accreditation as Certified Senior Transition Specialists, Sarma and his team offer trusted expertise, ensuring families receive compassionate, professional guidance during major life changes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vikram Sarma into the Caring Transitions franchise family,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “With Vikram’s 25 years of experience in marketing and sales, combined with his passion for identifying solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives, we are confident he will bring invaluable expertise and dedication to our mission. His commitment to helping seniors navigate life’s transitions aligns perfectly with the values and vision of Caring Transitions, and we are excited to have him on board.”

