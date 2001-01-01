RNR Tire Express Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$2,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$45,000
|Total Investment:
|$703,561 - $1,687,275
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WY
Fastest Growing Tire and Wheel Franchise!
Creating A Culture That Focuses On Franchisees and Customers
With over 190 locations nationwide, RNR has become the go-to place for quality tires and custom wheels with unique payment options including our Pay-As-You-Go! program to a growing, underserved and recession-resistant market.
Why Be a Part of RNR Family?
If you want to be a part of a franchise that's on a roll with protected territories, proven marketing programs and validated profit potential, we invite you to submit your information using the form below and test drive all that we'll offer you as a franchise owner.
We'll help you reach your financial and lifestyle goals.
Do I Need Automotive Experience?
When you join the RNR team as a franchisee, you have the immediate backing of a trusted brand, successful track record, and operating system; giving you a head start in an ever growing industry.
Our concept doesn't require auto or rent to own related experience, just passionate people who are driven to succeed.
Owning a RNR Tire Express franchise combines the benefits of independent business ownership, with the advantages of being part of a larger entity with access to market-leading expertise to operate and build your business.
At RNR, we believe that nobody does it better!
Being the largest franchisor of rent to own wheel and tire stores nationwide, we are the industry leader, and were the first to franchise.
Our proven operating method is designed to maximize your profits, while providing individual freedom to enhance your business and your style.
A company fueled by passion using our 50 plus years of rent to own experience, combined with our extensive knowledge of the custom wheel and tire industry, you are guaranteed to get the very best franchise support in the industry!
Training the RNR Way
Our philosophy on training is uncommonly simple--you won't open until you're ready. In fact, we'll have you and your team so well trained that you'll be revved up and burning rubber at the start line before we give you the green light.
When you visit with our franchise owners during your investigation process--you'll like our owners because they're happy, they're making money and they'd do it all over again--be sure to ask them about their training and the positive impact it's had on their success and happiness in the business.
Complete the Let's Get Acquainted Form on our website to learn about how our comprehensive training program will provide you with all of the knowledge and expertise you need to successfully oversee and manage your RNR Tire Express franchise:
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
