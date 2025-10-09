How a Hand & Stone Spa Franchise Helped Sindy Vasquez Build a Multi-Unit Success Story

When Sindy Vasquez walked into her local Hand & Stone for a massage, she didn’t expect the experience to shape the next chapter of her life. She left feeling euphoric, inspired, and ready to build something of her own—something that would allow her to spend more time with her children while creating a meaningful career in the spa franchise industry. Today, she is the proud owner of two thriving Hand & Stone franchise locations in New City and Monroe, New York. Her journey from client to multi-unit spa and massage therapy franchise owner reflects the personal and professional possibilities this business can offer.

A Spa Franchise That Strengthened Family and Community

For Sindy, joining the Hand & Stone franchise system was a way to bring her family closer. Her children work at the spas, her husband is actively involved, and the business has become a shared passion. She loves the personal relationships she’s built with her clients, many of whom know her by name and have even helped spread the word about her Monroe location before it opened.

In her eyes, the best spokespeople for a spa franchise are satisfied clients who share their experiences with friends and family.

Using Founding Memberships to Build a Strong Client Base

When preparing to open her Monroe spa, Sindy made full use of Hand & Stone’s founding membership program, a key strategy for any massage therapy franchise looking to establish loyalty before the doors open. She offered free services, complimentary add-ons, and even free appointments at her New City spa while Monroe was still in its development phase.

It wasn’t too long before Sindy saw a buzz in the community and a roster of memberships secured before the doors even opened. Weekly calls with the corporate marketing team and a high-performing digital strategy gave her confidence heading into opening day, eliminating much of the uncertainty that comes with launching a new location.

Recruiting Talent for the Long Term in a Massage Therapy Franchise

Recruitment has been another area where Sindy has seen the strength of the Hand & Stone franchise model. When front desk applicants expressed interest in becoming massage therapists, the corporate team provided resources to connect them with accredited schools.

This pathway from entry-level to licensed therapist not only meets staffing needs but also creates lasting career opportunities. Several recent graduates have already joined her team, earning glowing reviews from guests and contributing to the welcoming atmosphere her spas are known for. For Sindy, the combination of corporate support and community connections has been key to building strong, motivated teams.

Advice for Future Hand & Stone Franchise Owners

Sindy’s advice to prospective owners is simple: take full advantage of the support network that comes with joining a top-tier spa franchise. Her story is proof that with dedication, the right systems, and a brand that values both personal and professional growth, owning a Hand & Stone franchise can be a life-changing decision that strengthens families, builds communities, and delivers long-term results.

