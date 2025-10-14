How Jeff's Bagel Run Empowers Franchise Owners to Succeed in Fast Casual

What does it take to not just survive, but thrive in the competitive fast casual sector? For Brian Hess, the answer was finding a franchise partner that refused to let him go it alone.

As one of the first franchisees of the rapidly emerging bagel brand, Hess took a calculated leap into food franchising. Today, with two bustling Jeff’s Bagel Run locations in Houston and more on the way, he credits the hands-on support of founders, Danielle and Jeff Perera, and the corporate team for guiding his journey at every step.

“They helped me find quality locations, work with architects and general contractors,” Hess says. “When opening day approached, Danielle and Jeff came out with a group of trainers to make sure my team was ready. They’re always available to answer questions and talk with my team or me when we need assistance. I definitely wouldn’t have felt comfortable going it alone.”

Hess’s story isn’t unique. With over 20 shops already baking up authentic, scratch-made, New York-style bagels across six states and more than 100 in development, Jeff’s Bagel Run is a winning case study in how a well-built and modern franchise system can help overcome barriers, even for first-time restaurant operators.

A Support System that Builds Confidence

Jeff’s Bagel Run’s supportive culture was a major draw for entrepreneurs like Enzo Potolicchio. Fresh off the successful launch of his first location in Boca Raton, Florida, Potolicchio is already charging ahead with two more shops set to open by year’s end.

“While my team has a strong background in operations, this marked a completely new chapter for us,” Potolicchio shares. “The transition into the food space has been smoother than expected, thanks to their comprehensive training and consistent, hands-on support, both leading up to the opening and since launching the business.”

Both Hess and Potolicchio arrived at Jeff’s Bagel Run with a franchise background but not in the food space. At Jeff’s Bagel Run, they discovered more than a new business - they’ve found a genuine partnership where their voices are heard and valued.

“Our input is not only welcomed but actively considered, often leading to improvements that benefit the entire franchise network,” Potolicchio says.

Powered by Tech—and a Human Touch

Franchisees are embracing an efficient model that pairs neighborhood hospitality with an artisanal product they are proud to stand behind. The single-shift model (from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and a simple, delicious menu - featuring bagels baked fresh throughout the day, handmade spreads, and a full coffee program - help maximize revenue without burning out the team.

Powering Jeff’s Bagel Run’s success is a sophisticated, in-house tech stack, affectionately dubbed “Au-Dough-Mation,” which makes operations seamless.

“The software allows for direct communication and soft issue resolution,” says Potolicchio, pointing out its utility for multi-unit operators.

“Au-Dough-Mation allows us to bake all day with ease,” Hess adds. “The proprietary loyalty app is great for our customers, and the tech itself seems to grow and evolve every single day.”

Built for the Future

With prime territories still available, Jeff’s Bagel Run is poised to bring its neighborhood bakery concept to new markets nationwide, fueled by a network of happy franchisees eager to expand.

Potolicchio’s aggressive growth continues, with his two new Florida locations slated to open soon and construction starting on three more. Hess is equally focused and hard at work fulfilling his five-store area agreement in a local market he believes has even more potential.

“I would like to make sure every neighborhood in Houston has a place they can get fresh bagels,” Hess says.

Their advice for prospective franchisees reflects a deep confidence in the Florida-based brand. Potolicchio highlights the experienced leadership and success-driven infrastructure, while Hess emphasizes the importance of building a strong team to complement their skills.

