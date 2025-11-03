Craveable Consistency: How Zaxbys® Bold Brand Identity Powers Franchise Growth

Chicken concepts may be everywhere, but few brands stand out like Zaxbys®.

The fast-growing QSR chicken franchise has built a consistent, craveable brand identity that empowers franchisees to grow with confidence. Every touchpoint reinforces what Zaxbys stands for: bold chicken, signature sauces, and an unmistakable personality that breaks through competitor noise. Now, as Zaxbys expands with its first non-traditional agreement, the brand proves that consistency isn’t just good marketing. It’s good business.

Advertising That Delivers for Franchisees

Zaxbys national marketing grabs consumer attention and drives real traffic for franchisees. The brand’s “Who’s Got the Sauce?” campaign featuring Omar Epps as the Sauce Boss was named September’s Ad of the Month by QSR Magazine, ranking the campaign among the top five chicken ads of the year.

For franchisees, that creative power creates a halo effect. It amplifies local marketing, builds awareness in new markets, and drives customer loyalty systemwide. With eye-catching celebrity endorsements and memorable national campaigns leading the way, Zaxbys guests know what the brand stands for before even stepping through the door.

The Power of Consistency in the Chicken Category

In a year many are calling the “year of the chicken tender,” Zaxbys continues to stand out by staying true to what built its success: bold flavors, hot and fresh chicken, and a clear, consistent identity. While the category grows more crowded with trend-hungry newcomers, Zaxbys has been serving chicken fingerz and sauces since 1990.

That legacy, paired with modern menu innovation and updated design, gives franchisees an advantage in a QSR space that too often chases fads.

As Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer Patrick Schwing shared with Restaurant Business, Zaxbys is intentional about keeping its famous fingers and sauces front and center, without distraction. Every guest touchpoint reinforces what Zaxbys does best. For franchisees, that consistency means recognition and reliability. Guests know what to expect wherever they go, fueling growth in every market.

From Brand Strength to New Growth Channels

Zaxbys consistent identity is the foundation for the chicken brand’s smart, sustainable growth. The same clarity that resonates with guests also attracts high-performing, experienced operators who see the power in a well-defined brand. That focus has fueled expansion into new markets nationwide, including the brand’s first locations in Arizona, Nevada, and now, its first-ever non-traditional agreement to bring Zaxbys to U.S. military bases.

This move marks a major milestone for the Zaxbys franchise and opens the door for additional non-traditional opportunities in airports, travel centers, and other high-traffic venues. For franchisees, it signals that the Zaxbys opportunity is simultaneously stable and evolving, anchored by a proven identity yet agile enough to explore non-traditional development. With the entry into U.S. military bases, Zaxbys proves that a cohesive brand identity fuels franchisee confidence—and, in turn, opens new development possibilities.

A Brand Built to Grow With You

In 2025, Zaxbys is proving that strong branding and franchise development go hand in hand. The combination of national recognition, clear positioning, and operational excellence continues to fuel growth across traditional and emerging markets.

As the brand approaches its 1,000th location, Zaxbys remains focused on giving guests a reason to return, and giving franchisees a brand that’s built to last.

For more information on the Zaxbys franchise opportunity, please visit zaxbys.com/franchise.