How Camp Run-A-Mutt Built a Cage-Free Movement--and How You Can Join the Pack

If you’ve ever had to leave your dog behind, you know that sinking feeling of guilt. I know it, too. For me, that emotion—forged in a childhood memory—inspired a revolutionary approach to dog care and became the foundation for Camp Run-A-Mutt.

It was the summer of 1965, and my family was buzzing with excitement for a long-awaited trip to Disneyland. But first, we had one heartbreaking stop to make. Our new puppy, Bridget Bardot Quaglia, a skinny, nervous terrier-poodle mix, needed somewhere to stay. Back then, the local pound was the only option.

I’ll never forget the gray, cinder-block hallway, the flickering fluorescent lights, and the echoing of whimpers and barks. My sister carried Bridgette to a small kennel, barely big enough for the trembling pup to turn around. When the metal door clanged shut, she looked up at us with betrayed, confused eyes. By the time we reached the car, my mom, siblings, and I were all in tears.

A week later, we returned to find a different dog. Bridgette was thinner, her fur was greasy, and her spirit was broken. In that moment, we made a silent family promise: we would never put a dog—or ourselves—through that again.

A New Dream, Inspired by Freedom

Nearly 30 years later, my Springer Spaniel, Andy Otis Quaglia, was living the life every dog deserves. Andy was all energy and joy, happiest when he was running, chasing, or—his favorite—splashing in any puddle or body of water he could find. He never spent a day confined in a cage.

Though they never met, the contrasting stories of Bridgette and Andy became the heart and soul of Camp Run-A-Mutt.

We asked ourselves one simple question: What if leaving your dog behind didn’t have to feel like leaving them at all?

Our Founding Principle: Cage-Free and Guilt-Free

From that question, Camp Run-A-Mutt was born. We created a place where dogs could run, splash, and play in a safe, supervised, cage-free environment from the moment they arrive until they go home.

Because of Andy and Bridgette, every Camp Run-A-Mutt location offers a true home-away-from-home experience. We believe dogs are social, playful creatures who thrive when they can interact and explore naturally. They need sunshine on their backs, open and engaging spaces to roam, and the freedom to just be dogs. Our top-notch care and philosophy of joyful, cage-free care sets us apart.

A Legacy of Happy Tails

My partners, Severn Crow, Mikel Ross, and I all grew up with dogs who taught us the same profound lesson: a dog depends on you for everything. In return for their unconditional love and loyalty, they deserve the best we can give them.

Camp Run-A-Mutt is more than a franchise brand—it’s a promise fulfilled. A promise to a little dog named Bridgette, whose story inspired a better way, and to Andy, who lived that dream to the fullest.

Today, that legacy lives on. We’re not just offering a service; we’re offering trust and peace of mind for pet owners and an unmatched franchise opportunity.

Join Our Pack

If you’re a dog-loving entrepreneur who shares our vision, we should talk. Camp Run-A-Mutt’s winning franchise blueprint includes comprehensive support and multiple revenue streams for growth, with daycare, boarding, grooming, training, and retail, all under one roof.

Camp Run-A-Mutt is expanding nationwide to meet demand for premium dog daycare and boarding services. Visit camprunamutt.com/franchise today and get started building your own legacy of happy tails.