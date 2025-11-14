Corporate Finance to In-Home Care: Why Ed Wilson Made the Leap to Franchise Ownership

Ed Wilson spent more than 15 years working in corporate finance and commercial real estate. As his career progressed, he began seeking a change, fueled by a desire to make a meaningful impact within his community.

With an entrepreneurial mindset, franchising felt like the next natural step.Today, Ed owns three Right at Home territories in the St. Louis area, where he provides quality in-home care services that improve the lives of seniors and their families.

Why Right at Home?

Ed took time to explore a variety of different businesses and home care franchises before making a final decision. He shared that Right at Home stood out because of the unparalleled authenticity.

“They do a great job of displaying their core values, and they’re very genuine,” says Ed.

After attending a discovery day and later visiting the corporate office, his decision was solidified. Ed took the time to do his homework, and continued to come back to Right at Home. With a supportive franchisee network and dozens of available resources, he knew it was the right fit for his goals.

Looking Ahead

Ed’s vision is clear: deliver nothing but the best to clients, caregivers, and staff members.

“I hope to achieve, first and foremost, best-in-class care for our clients and best in-class support for our caregivers,” says Ed.

His plan for growth doesn’t stop there. Ed shared that he is focused on establishing a positive and supportive office environment so that staff and caregivers feel comfortable and confident in the services they provide.

Beyond establishing a supportive culture within the office, Ed plans to continue growing beyond his three territories. Seeking to engage with other markets, he hopes to become an industry leader in home care for the St. Louis area.

Advice for Aspiring Franchisees

For individuals considering franchise ownership and just beginning their research, Ed recommends making a list of values and priorities that matter most to you. Once you establish a reference guide, the decision making process will become much easier.

“Think about your lifestyle, the industry, the hours you want to work, and how much time you’re willing to dedicate,” says Ed. “Start from within and map out what that looks like for you, what your ideal situation would be, and then find industries that check those boxes and align with that vision.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Right at Home’s core values, mission, and resources, visit rightathomefranchise.com/.