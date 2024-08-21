Slidin' Thru Success: Smalls Sliders Hits 300 Cans and Expands to New States

Forget the chicken wars – Smalls Sliders is making waves in the QSR industry with its Smaucy® attitude and a remarkable franchise development trajectory. With over 300 Cans open or under development and six sold-out states, this emerging brand has captivated the nation’s top franchisees, seamlessly fitting into portfolios alongside major national concepts.

The brand’s rapid growth has led to sold-out markets in Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Mississippi. This impressive feat highlights the significant demand for Smalls Sliders and underscores its appeal among experienced franchisees and multi-unit operators. Amid the unprecedented demand, the brand has opened up new states for development, including Idaho, Indiana, and Montana.

“It is truly remarkable to see Smalls Sliders reach this incredible milestone so early on in our growth journey,” said Don Crocker, Chief Development Officer of Smalls Sliders. “Officially selling out in six states after relaunching franchising a little over a year ago is a testament to the incredible team driving this brand forward. From our established franchisees and leadership team to our loyal Frequent Sliders, the excitement around Smalls Sliders is palpable, and we’re just getting started.”

This milestone follows Smalls Sliders’ recent announcement of its Company-owned Cans, further investing in the brand’s long-term success. With Cans now open or under development across 24 states, the brand has quickly established a strong foothold in the restaurant scene. The rapid growth is underscored by Smalls Sliders’ recent inclusion in the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, ranking 2,046 among the fastest-growing private companies in America, and placing in the top 100 among the food and beverage segment. The brand continues to solidify its commanding industry reputation, ranking #45 on QSR Magazine's Top 50 QSR Contenders List, up 5 spots from 2023.

In addition to Cans open in Louisiana and Mississippi, Smalls Sliders is preparing to launch its first locations in Florida and Texas this summer. With 29 more Cans expected by year’s end, the brand is on track to reach 100 Cans open by 2025.

Since opening its first Smorange™-colored Can in 2019, Smalls Sliders has disrupted the QSR industry with its innovative model and strong leadership. With its dynamic growth trajectory and commitment to excellence, Smalls Sliders is painting the nation Smorange™ and setting the stage for continued success. Specializing exclusively in fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, Smalls Sliders sets itself apart with its streamlined drive-thru, walk-up window, and innovative modular buildout.

Founded by visionary restaurateur Brandon Landry, led by CEO and brand-building expert Maria Rivera, and backed by industry heavyweights 10 Point Capital and former NFL star Drew Brees, Smalls Sliders is rewriting the rules of the burger game. For more information on how Smalls Sliders is revolutionizing the world of burgers, visit smallssliders.com.