Honey Baked Ham Co.® Franchise Opportunity

The field support team is tremendous. My field consultant cares about where I'm going as an individual franchisee. My consultant is hands-on, provides great support and helps resolve any issues. They recognize my strengths as an independent owner. They have a consultative approach and want to help me grow my business.

Kim Borough
Franchisee in Fredericksburg & Stafford, VA

HoneyBaked has allowed us and our entire family to truly enjoy all of the benefits and rewards of owning a franchise. The hours are perfect for our lifestyle, the support from the Franchisor has been superb, and the local community involvement is absolutely incredible. Not only do we enjoy the freedom to have our own business, it has challenged us to become better leaders, listeners, and hopefully better people from the experience. We couldn't have made a better decision.

David & Kathy Crawford
Franchisees in Richmond, VA

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $100,000 - $250,000
Net Worth: $350,000 - $500,000
Franchise Fee: $30,000
Total Investment: $291,700 - $516,500

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

Turn a Family Tradition into Your Business Legacy
by Owning a Honey Baked Ham Co.® Franchise

At the Honey Baked Ham Co.®, serving the highest-quality products and creating the industry's best customer experience has been our tradition for 60+ years running. Now, with 400+ stores nationwide and counting, our franchise opportunity gives passionate, business-minded people the chance to create a tradition of their own, serving America's favorite holiday meal – spiral-sliced, sweet-glazed Honey Baked Ham – and much, much more.

Our Family Tradition: Making the World's Best Ham

Our signature Bone-In Half Ham is what we're famous for. Only the top 10% of hams go on to become Honey Baked Hams – smoked over a special blend of hardwood chips for up to 24 hours, spiral-sliced, hand-glazed and wrapped in our iconic gold foil.

And if you've ever visited a HoneyBaked store around the holidays, you know what kind of business our brand can generate as customers flock in for the must-have centerpiece of their holiday feast.

But we're more than just ham for the holidays. Our franchisees benefit from an array of products and services that help keep business flowing.

Drive Business Year-Round with Four Revenue Streams

  • Signature Retail - Including premium hams, turkeys & roasts, traditional heat-and-serve sides, delicious desserts, and signature sauces & dips
  • Specialty Catering - Craveable boxed lunches, specialty platters & trays, online & phone ordering, pickup & delivery
  • Corporate & Individual Gifting - Holiday Ham Vouchers and HoneyBaked Gift Cards for corporate office, small business, charity organization, or individual gifting
  • Dine-In Lunch - A full menu of fresh, made-to-order deli sandwiches, delicious soups & salads to enjoy in a café-style dining room, or take-out

You Offer:

  • Delicious, high-quality products
  • Family traditions
  • Tempting lunchtime options
  • Convenient and distinctive catering and gifting options
  • Outstanding service

You Get:

  • Minimal-labor, no-cooking, specialty food retail concept
  • Family-friendly hours
  • Work/life balance
  • Opportunities to work hard and achieve success
  • Chances to connect with your community

Support

The support you get as a HoneyBaked franchisee starts as soon as you express your interest in owning a store and continues well beyond your opening day. Through national-caliber marketing and advertising support, a dedicated and experienced HoneyBaked Franchise Business Leader, and access to industry conferences and ongoing training webinars, we're behind you every step of the way.

Training

  • Each of our franchisees receives three-to-four weeks of comprehensive training, including:
  • Pre-training activities and Online E-Learning
  • One week in our corporate offices
  • Two-to-three weeks at a certified training store
  • Pre-opening support with your Franchise Business Leader
  • Ongoing support and training after your store is open and running

Take the next step!

Get in touch to learn more about owning a slice of the HoneyBaked legacy.

