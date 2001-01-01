Honey Baked Ham Co.® Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
The field support team is tremendous. My field consultant cares about where I'm going as an individual franchisee. My consultant is hands-on, provides great support and helps resolve any issues. They recognize my strengths as an independent owner. They have a consultative approach and want to help me grow my business.
HoneyBaked has allowed us and our entire family to truly enjoy all of the benefits and rewards of owning a franchise. The hours are perfect for our lifestyle, the support from the Franchisor has been superb, and the local community involvement is absolutely incredible. Not only do we enjoy the freedom to have our own business, it has challenged us to become better leaders, listeners, and hopefully better people from the experience. We couldn't have made a better decision.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000 - $250,000
|Net Worth:
|$350,000 - $500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$291,700 - $516,500
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
