ZIPS Dry Cleaners Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials
You don’t clean as many garments we have without a strong process. The biggest thing is just trusting the system and sticking to the business plan.
My units are performing well and we’re really happy with the results we’re getting. Our first location broke even within the second month of us being open.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000 - $600,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$746,000 - $1,300,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|5%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
|
The Real Deal!
ZIPS started out as eight separate dry cleaners in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area. In 2002, the stores united with the goal of providing a revolutionary dry cleaning experience that maintains high-quality services at one low price for any garment. Since then, ZIPS has expanded to over 50 locations across the country. We clean over 25 million garments for more than 500,000 customers every year, and we look forward to serving more customers every day!
Our Franchise Model
It's tough to compete with our one-price, same-day business model. We have six revenue sources all at unbeatable prices: dry cleaning, Laundry By ZIPS, Pressed Laundry, tailor services, household goods and business to business. Not only do we clean up to four times the garments a traditional dry cleaner gets through every day, but we do it faster, too. Plus, we offer our customers an exceptionally efficient yet memorable experience. Altogether, it's a concept our customers can't get enough of -- and thanks to our decades of experience in garment care -- one our franchisees can easily replicate.
Average Unit Volume of Mature Store $1.2 Million Annually
Franchise Support
Development
We will assist you at multiple phases of the development process, from real estate site selection to site design. Other types of assistance provided by our development team include:
Marketing
Thanks to our bright yellow and black colors, anyone can spot a ZIPS Dry Cleaners a mile away. In tandem with our catchy jingle, high-end branding, and stunning consumer-facing website, independent dry cleaners pale in comparison.
We also provide franchisees with local and regional advertising strategies and campaigns, including print, digital, and outdoor marketing materials. Plus, we make marketing easy by giving franchisees access to our cutting-edge digital platforms that allow them to create customizable marketing materials.
Operations and Training
More than two decades later, ZIPS Dry Cleaners' founders still operate their own stores. From them, we've learned that sometimes it's necessary to get your hands dirty and that the secret to success is in the details. We provide one of the most robust 3 weeks training programs in franchising. We teach franchisees our method of perfection using hands-on and classroom-style learning.
That's not all; we work closely with franchisees, using their input to better our systems and processes. And we're by every franchisees' side every step of the way with ongoing training and support.
An Essential Business
ZIPS are always open. Dry cleaners are considered an essential business because our cleaning process kills 99+% of bacteria on garments. When other traditional franchise organizations struggled to navigate through the pandemic, our stores all remained open.
Claim Your Territory Now
ZIPS is poised to grow with over 250 new store commitments on top of our 68 locations in operations today. ZIPS is a concept that succeeds in any market.
Please ask about the markets today available nationwide. Please see the availability map on discover.321zips.com
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
