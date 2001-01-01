ZIPS Dry Cleaners Franchise Opportunity

The Real Deal!

ZIPS started out as eight separate dry cleaners in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area. In 2002, the stores united with the goal of providing a revolutionary dry cleaning experience that maintains high-quality services at one low price for any garment. Since then, ZIPS has expanded to over 50 locations across the country. We clean over 25 million garments for more than 500,000 customers every year, and we look forward to serving more customers every day!

Our Franchise Model

It's tough to compete with our one-price, same-day business model. We have six revenue sources all at unbeatable prices: dry cleaning, Laundry By ZIPS, Pressed Laundry, tailor services, household goods and business to business. Not only do we clean up to four times the garments a traditional dry cleaner gets through every day, but we do it faster, too. Plus, we offer our customers an exceptionally efficient yet memorable experience. Altogether, it's a concept our customers can't get enough of -- and thanks to our decades of experience in garment care -- one our franchisees can easily replicate.

The ZIPS Difference

The difference is our passion for providing high-quality dry cleaning at unbelievably low prices. We've streamlined every part of the dry cleaning process, cutting costs and cleaning times to provide the best possible service at the best possible price.

Unbeatable Price Point

Get Any Garment Dry Cleaned for $2.49

Same Day Promise

Get your dry cleaning to us before 9am, we'll have it back to you the same day by 5pm at the latest. Garments dropped off after 9am will be ready by 5pm the very next day. And we'll email you if it's done earlier, because time is money and we intend to save you a lot of both

Average Unit Volume of Mature Store $1.2 Million Annually

Pre-COVID 2019 Net Income +32.5% of Net Sales Per Store

Franchise Support

Development

We will assist you at multiple phases of the development process, from real estate site selection to site design. Other types of assistance provided by our development team include:

Architectural building design & engineering support

Review of site during due diligence phase

Approved contractors list

Bid review and comparison

Construction project management guidance

Assistance with development of construction schedule timeline

A preferred vendor list

Marketing

Thanks to our bright yellow and black colors, anyone can spot a ZIPS Dry Cleaners a mile away. In tandem with our catchy jingle, high-end branding, and stunning consumer-facing website, independent dry cleaners pale in comparison.

We also provide franchisees with local and regional advertising strategies and campaigns, including print, digital, and outdoor marketing materials. Plus, we make marketing easy by giving franchisees access to our cutting-edge digital platforms that allow them to create customizable marketing materials.

Operations and Training

More than two decades later, ZIPS Dry Cleaners' founders still operate their own stores. From them, we've learned that sometimes it's necessary to get your hands dirty and that the secret to success is in the details. We provide one of the most robust 3 weeks training programs in franchising. We teach franchisees our method of perfection using hands-on and classroom-style learning.

That's not all; we work closely with franchisees, using their input to better our systems and processes. And we're by every franchisees' side every step of the way with ongoing training and support.

An Essential Business

ZIPS are always open. Dry cleaners are considered an essential business because our cleaning process kills 99+% of bacteria on garments. When other traditional franchise organizations struggled to navigate through the pandemic, our stores all remained open.

Claim Your Territory Now

ZIPS is poised to grow with over 250 new store commitments on top of our 68 locations in operations today. ZIPS is a concept that succeeds in any market.

No major competition

Highly fragmented industry

Multi-unit focused growth

