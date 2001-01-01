 Broken Yolk Franchise Opportunity
Broken Yolk Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Franchise Fee: $35,000
Total Investment: $725,000 - $1,200,000
Royalty Fee: 4%
Advertising Fee: 1%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY

6 Reasons to Love Broken Yolk

  • Strong unit-level economics - did we mention $2.2 million SYSTEMWIDE average AUV? People love breakfast and our strong sales show it. The demand is only increasing as breakfast becomes the new "let's hang out" meal.
  • Short operating hours - you can slog away at your QSR for 12 - 16 hours a day or you can have a life. Our 2-daypart, 1-shift brand means no late-night calls.
  • Breakfast is still underserved in most markets - shopping centers aren't already maxed out with breakfast brands PLUS landlords love Broken Yolk because it brings shoppers to the area during off-peak hours and doesn't compete with dinner brands for precious parking.
  • Privately held - we're still owned by the original family which means no disruption of your business from the typical private equity buy/sell/churn/burn.
  • Flexible real estate options - no ground-up build required. We occupy end caps in anchored centers and have also converted multiple second generation restaurants to Broken Yolk - Panera, Chili's, Bennigan's, Bob Evans plus assorted sports bars, steakhouses, Asian buffets and seafood restaurants.
  • 50% royalty reduction for first two years on all stores under an Area Development Agreement signed by 12/31/23.

