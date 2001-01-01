Broken Yolk Franchise Opportunity

6 Reasons to Love Broken Yolk Strong unit-level economics - did we mention $2.2 million SYSTEMWIDE average AUV? People love breakfast and our strong sales show it. The demand is only increasing as breakfast becomes the new "let's hang out" meal.

Short operating hours - you can slog away at your QSR for 12 - 16 hours a day or you can have a life. Our 2-daypart, 1-shift brand means no late-night calls.

Breakfast is still underserved in most markets - shopping centers aren't already maxed out with breakfast brands PLUS landlords love Broken Yolk because it brings shoppers to the area during off-peak hours and doesn't compete with dinner brands for precious parking.

Privately held - we're still owned by the original family which means no disruption of your business from the typical private equity buy/sell/churn/burn.

Flexible real estate options - no ground-up build required. We occupy end caps in anchored centers and have also converted multiple second generation restaurants to Broken Yolk - Panera, Chili's, Bennigan's, Bob Evans plus assorted sports bars, steakhouses, Asian buffets and seafood restaurants.

50% royalty reduction for first two years on all stores under an Area Development Agreement signed by 12/31/23.