Franchise Industry News

Club Pilates is thrilled to announce its first ever collaboration with Disney in celebration of the theatrical release Freakier Friday, which is set to hit theaters on August 8th.
Temperatures are rising and Newk’s Eatery is keeping things fresh with its new Pick 3 — a customizable trio of fan-favorites.
D1 Training once again proved its commitment to franchisee success by investing in their most powerful asset: their people.
July 9th, 2025
SPONSORED
Meeting the Demands of Modern Vehicles: Bosch Auto Service Franchise Leads the Future of Auto Repair
Bosch Auto Service
Newk’s Eatery has announced the return of Chris Cheek as chief development officer.
July 9th, 2025
Payroll Vault announced today it has expanded into New York City, signing a Brooklyn-based investment banker with fintech expertise as its newest franchisee.
Tommy’s Express welcomes the community for a weekend-long celebration marking the grand opening of its World Model location in Holland, Michigan.
July 9th, 2025
Payroll Vault announced today it has expanded in New Jersey, signing a husband-and-wife team with technology, payroll and operations expertise as its newest franchisee.
Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services has grown in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients.
Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County, Texas, owners named as Franchise Business Review Rock Stars
Caring Senior Service is pleased to announce that Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County, Texas, owners Mike and Adie Walls have been honored as 2025 Franchise Rock Stars by research firm Franchise Business Review.
SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest location based in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, SYNERGY HomeCare in Winchester.
AtWork® has opened its newest location in Kent, Washington, near Kaibara Park and the Kent Library.
July 9th, 2025
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is continuing to fortify its brand’s presence along Utah’s Wasatch Range with the affiliation of Edge Real Estate in Kaysville.
July 9th, 2025
Currito is thrilled to announce its expansion with six newly signed development deals in markets across the U.S.
July 9th, 2025
Del Taco is continuing its expansion with the grand opening of its first-ever North Carolina location in Durham, now open.
Bach to Rock is pleased to announce that Amy Przywara has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.
July 8th, 2025
Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its restaurant in Florida.
Atlantic Coastal Enterprises is proud to announce that Eric Hartlen has been named the recipient of the 2024 President’s Performance Excellence Award.
July 8th, 2025
The Wendy's Company today announced that Kirk Tanner, President and Chi ef Executive Officer, is leaving to become the President and CEO at The Hershey Company and will depart The Wendy's Company effective July 18, 2025.
July 8th, 2025
The Hot Dads of Habit x UFC GYM Calendar is officially available to order, with delivery by August 1.
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has awarded its Ogden, Utah location the 2025 Dream Award for Residential Kitchen Under $50,000 at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.
July 8th, 2025
PJ’s Coffee is inviting the Alexandria community to experience its classic New Orleans charm and signature Southern hospitality when it opens the doors to its first Virginia location at 6220 N. Kings Hwy beginning Tuesday, July 8.
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has honored Madison Bailey of DreamMaker of Huntsville with its 2025 Team Specialist of the Year Award, presented at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.
July 8th, 2025
Friendly’s is turning 90 and celebrating the only way it knows how: with sweet surprises, unbeatable value and a weekend-long birthday bash.
July 8th, 2025
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of East Georgia has been recognized with the 2025 Dream Award for a Residential Bath Remodel at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.
July 7th, 2025
DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen has been nationally recognized as a 2025 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review.
July 7th, 2025
Fatburger is ringing in National French Fry Day with a week-long golden, crispy and perfectly salted deal!
July 7th, 2025
Domino's Pizza Inc. is bringing back its "Best Deal Ever" promotion!
July 7th, 2025
Assisted Living Locators Opens San Fernando Valley Office to Guide Families Through Senior Care Decisions
Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its San Fernando Valley office, providing expert, no-cost guidance to families exploring senior living and in-home care solutions.
July 7th, 2025
Birdcall is excited to join the nation in celebrating National Fried Chicken Day on Sunday, July 6 by offering its iconic Original Chicken Sandwich for just $1.
July 7th, 2025
Assisted Living Locators Opens West Cleveland Office to Guide Families Through Senior Care Decisions
Assisted Living Locators announced today the opening of its West Cleveland location.
July 7th, 2025
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is marking a franchise milestone this summer: the 35th anniversary of longtime franchisee Mitch Cove.
July 7th, 2025
Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia.
ARTICLE
M. Scott Morris
BooXkeeping proudly announces its expansion into Seminole County, Florida.
July 3rd, 2025
July 3rd, 2025
Chicken Salad Chick announced today the appointment of Ervin Hernandez as the brand’s newest director of marketing.
July 3rd, 2025
Pure Barre® has stated its annual Pure ACED Challenge.
July 3rd, 2025
Cousins Maine Lobster (CML) is expanding its North Carolina footprint with the launch of a new food truck in the Piedmont Triad metropolitan region.
ARTICLE
Kevin Behan
Cruise Planners is pleased to announce that Ariel Chavez, a dedicated franchise owner, has been honored with the Franchise Business Review (FBR) Franchisee Rock Star Award in the Giving Back category.
July 3rd, 2025
The Franchise Customer Experience Institute is proud to announce that Ivy Kids Early Learning Center has been awarded the 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Certification.
July 3rd, 2025
Batteries Plus is proud to announce Frank Meier and his Glen Ellyn, Ill. team as the winners of the brand’s first-ever Plus Games, recognized during a spirited celebration at the 2025 PlusCon in Las Vegas.
July 3rd, 2025
Weed Man today announced the appointment of Laura Baker as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery in Oxnard, inside the lifestyle center, The Collection at RiverPark.
July 3rd, 2025
Döner Haus opening of its franchise location in Bayside, Queens NY in June 2025.
July 2nd, 2025
