Franchise Industry News

Club Pilates
Club Pilates Celebrates First Film Collaboration with Disney’s Freakier Friday
Club Pilates is thrilled to announce its first ever collaboration with Disney in celebration of the theatrical release Freakier Friday, which is set to hit theaters on August 8th.
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
Newk’s Eatery
Newk’s Eatery Introduces New “Pick 3” and Steak Offerings
Temperatures are rising and Newk’s Eatery is keeping things fresh with its new Pick 3 — a customizable trio of fan-favorites.
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
D1 Training
Where Great Coaches Are Made: D1 Training Hosts Elite National Summit with Manning Passing Academy
D1 Training once again proved its commitment to franchisee success by investing in their most powerful asset: their people.
July 9th, 2025
Newk’s Eatery
Newk’s Eatery Welcomes Back Industry Veteran Chris Cheek as Chief Development Officer
Newk’s Eatery has announced the return of Chris Cheek as chief development officer.
July 9th, 2025
Payroll Vault Franchising, LLC.
Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Brooklyn, New York
Payroll Vault announced today it has expanded into New York City, signing a Brooklyn-based investment banker with fintech expertise as its newest franchisee.
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
Tommy's Express Car Wash
Tommy’s Express Celebrates World Model Grand Opening
Tommy’s Express welcomes the community for a weekend-long celebration marking the grand opening of its World Model location in Holland, Michigan.
July 9th, 2025
Payroll Vault Franchising, LLC.
Payroll Vault Opens New Franchise in Jackson, New Jersey
Payroll Vault announced today it has expanded in New Jersey, signing a husband-and-wife team with technology, payroll and operations expertise as its newest franchisee.
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
American Family Care
American Family Care
American Family Care
Seniors Helping Seniors
Seniors Helping Seniors® In-Home Care Services Expands to Georgia’s Mid-South Region
Seniors Helping Seniors® in-home care services has grown in recent years by building a workforce of talented caregivers who create meaningful relationships with their senior care clients.
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
Caring Senior Service
Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County, Texas, owners named as Franchise Business Review Rock Stars
Caring Senior Service is pleased to announce that Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County, Texas, owners Mike and Adie Walls have been honored as 2025 Franchise Rock Stars by research firm Franchise Business Review.
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
SYNERGY HomeCare
SYNERGY HomeCare Expands Into Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley
SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced its newest location based in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, SYNERGY HomeCare in Winchester.
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
AtWork Group
AtWork Opens Newest Location in Greater Seattle Area
AtWork® has opened its newest location in Kent, Washington, near Kaibara Park and the Kent Library.
July 9th, 2025
Century 21
The Century 21 Brand Continues to Expand Its Footprint Along Utah’s Wasatch Range
Century 21 Real Estate LLC is continuing to fortify its brand’s presence along Utah’s Wasatch Range with the affiliation of Edge Real Estate in Kaysville. 
July 9th, 2025
Currito
Currito Accelerates Growth Unveiling Six New Development Deals
Currito is thrilled to announce its expansion with six newly signed development deals in markets across the U.S.
July 9th, 2025
ARTICLE
Whole Factor Inc. Signs 40-Unit Fatburger Deal
M. Scott Morris
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
Del Taco
Del Taco Expands to North Carolina with First-Ever Location Now Open in Durham
Del Taco is continuing its expansion with the grand opening of its first-ever North Carolina location in Durham, now open.
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
Sonny’s BBQ
Sonny’s BBQ
Sonny’s BBQ
Bach to Rock
Bach to Rock Music School Appoints Amy Przywara as Chief Marketing Officer
Bach to Rock is pleased to announce that Amy Przywara has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer.
July 8th, 2025
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick Coming to Port St. Lucie, Fl
Chicken Salad Chick announced today the opening of its restaurant in Florida.
July 8th, 2025 | TRENDING
Jiffy Lube
Eric Hartlen Named Jiffy Lube International Store Manager of the Year for East Coast
Atlantic Coastal Enterprises is proud to announce that Eric Hartlen has been named the recipient of the 2024 President’s Performance Excellence Award.
July 8th, 2025
ARTICLE
AI and Automation Drive Competitive Advantage
Kendall Rawls
July 9th, 2025 | TRENDING
Tint World
Tint World
Tint World
Wendy's
Wendy's Appoints Ken Cook as Interim CEO
The Wendy's Company today announced that Kirk Tanner, President and Chi ef Executive Officer, is leaving to become the President and CEO at The Hershey Company and will depart The Wendy's Company effective July 18, 2025.
July 8th, 2025
ARTICLE
FCXC CEO Summit Recap
Kerry Pipes
July 8th, 2025 | TRENDING
The Habit Burger Grill
Habit Burger & Grill’s “hot Dads” Calendar is Here. Order Now to Get It by August 1
The Hot Dads of Habit x UFC GYM Calendar is officially available to order, with delivery by August 1.
July 8th, 2025 | TRENDING
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Ogden Wins Dream Award for Residential Kitchen Under $50,000
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has awarded its Ogden, Utah location the 2025 Dream Award for Residential Kitchen Under $50,000 at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.
July 8th, 2025
PJ's Coffee
PJ’s Coffee Brews Up First Virginia Location in Alexandria
PJ’s Coffee is inviting the Alexandria community to experience its classic New Orleans charm and signature Southern hospitality when it opens the doors to its first Virginia location at 6220 N. Kings Hwy beginning Tuesday, July 8.
July 8th, 2025 | TRENDING
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of Huntsville’s Madison Bailey Named Team Specialist of the Year
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen has honored Madison Bailey of DreamMaker of Huntsville with its 2025 Team Specialist of the Year Award, presented at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.
July 8th, 2025
Friendly’s Restaurants
Free Ice Cream for All! Friendly’s Turns 90 with a Scoop-Worthy Birthday Weekend Bash
Friendly’s is turning 90 and celebrating the only way it knows how: with sweet surprises, unbeatable value and a weekend-long birthday bash.
July 8th, 2025
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of East Georgia Wins Residential Bath Dream Award
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen of East Georgia has been recognized with the 2025 Dream Award for a Residential Bath Remodel at the company’s annual Reunion, held June 10–13 in Reno.
July 7th, 2025
Marco's Pizza®
Marco's Pizza®
Marco's Pizza®
DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen
DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen Named 2025 Franchise Rock Star
DreamMaker Bath and Kitchen has been nationally recognized as a 2025 Franchise Rock Star by Franchise Business Review.
July 7th, 2025
Fatburger
Fatburger Serves Up Golden Freebie for Fry Day
Fatburger is ringing in National French Fry Day with a week-long golden, crispy and perfectly salted deal!
July 7th, 2025
Domino's Pizza
Domino's® Best Deal Ever is Back! Order Any Pizza with Any Toppings for $9.99
Domino's Pizza Inc. is bringing back its "Best Deal Ever" promotion!
July 7th, 2025
Assisted Living Locators
Assisted Living Locators Opens San Fernando Valley Office to Guide Families Through Senior Care Decisions
Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its San Fernando Valley office, providing expert, no-cost guidance to families exploring senior living and in-home care solutions.
July 7th, 2025
ARTICLE
Information in Item 19 of the FDD
Franchise Update Media
July 8th, 2025 | TRENDING
Birdcall
Birdcall Celebrates National Fried Chicken Day with $1 Original Chicken Sandwich on Sunday, July 6
Birdcall is excited to join the nation in celebrating National Fried Chicken Day on Sunday, July 6 by offering its iconic Original Chicken Sandwich for just $1.
July 7th, 2025
Assisted Living Locators
Assisted Living Locators Opens West Cleveland Office to Guide Families Through Senior Care Decisions
Assisted Living Locators announced today the opening of its West Cleveland location.
July 7th, 2025
Rita’s Italian Ice
Rita’s Celebrates 35 Years with Longtime Franchisee Mitch Cove
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is marking a franchise milestone this summer: the 35th anniversary of longtime franchisee Mitch Cove.
July 7th, 2025
Tint World
Tint World
Tint World
Assisted Living Locators
Assisted Living Locators Opens Santa Clarita & Antelope Valley Office
Assisted Living Locators today announced the opening of its Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley office, based in Valencia.
July 7th, 2025 | TRENDING
ARTICLE
Cugines To Develop Dogtopia Units in Tri-State Region
M. Scott Morris
July 8th, 2025 | TRENDING
BooXkeeping Franchise
BooXkeeping Franchise Expands to Seminole County, Florida, with New Franchisee Ross Duhaime
BooXkeeping proudly announces its expansion into Seminole County, Florida.
July 3rd, 2025
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick Appoints Ervin Hernandez as New Director of Marketing
Chicken Salad Chick announced today the appointment of Ervin Hernandez as the brand’s newest director of marketing.
July 3rd, 2025
Pure Barre
Pure Barre Invites Members to "ACE” Their Summer Fitness Goals with the “Pure ACED Challenge”
Pure Barre® has stated its annual Pure ACED Challenge.
July 3rd, 2025
Jeff's Bagel Run
Jeff's Bagel Run
Jeff's Bagel Run
Cousins Maine Lobster
Cousins Maine Lobster Debuts Winston-Salem Truck
Cousins Maine Lobster (CML) is expanding its North Carolina footprint with the launch of a new food truck in the Piedmont Triad metropolitan region.
July 3rd, 2025 | TRENDING
Cruise Planners
Cruise Planners Franchise Owner Ariel Chavez Honored with Franchise Business Review Rock Star Award
Cruise Planners is pleased to announce that Ariel Chavez, a dedicated franchise owner, has been honored with the Franchise Business Review (FBR) Franchisee Rock Star Award in the Giving Back category.
July 3rd, 2025
Ivy Kids Early Learning Center
Ivy Kids Early Learning Center Awarded Prestigious Franchise Customer Experience Certification
The Franchise Customer Experience Institute is proud to announce that Ivy Kids Early Learning Center has been awarded the 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Certification.
July 3rd, 2025
Batteries Plus
Glen Ellyn Team Wins Inaugural Plus Games at Batteries Plus's 2025 PlusCon
Batteries Plus is proud to announce Frank Meier and his Glen Ellyn, Ill. team as the winners of the brand’s first-ever Plus Games, recognized during a spirited celebration at the 2025 PlusCon in Las Vegas.
July 3rd, 2025
Weed Man
Weed Man Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer Laura Baker
Weed Man today announced the appointment of Laura Baker as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
July 3rd, 2025 | TRENDING
Wetzel's Pretzels
Wetzel’s Pretzels Twists into Oxnard’s The Collection at RiverPark
Wetzel’s Pretzels (Wetzel’s) is opening a new bakery in Oxnard, inside the lifestyle center, The Collection at RiverPark.
July 3rd, 2025
Döner Haus
Döner Haus Opens First Franchise in Queens NY
Döner Haus opening of its franchise location in Bayside, Queens NY in June 2025.
July 2nd, 2025
McAlister's Deli
McAlister's Deli
McAlister's Deli
