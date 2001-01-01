 Find a Franchise Business Opportunity - Franchising.com
Company Added
Company Removed
Apply to Request List

Find a Franchise Business Opportunity

Opportunities abound in franchising. There's a franchise opportunity perfectly suited for nearly everyone and you don't need to look any further than right here to find the one that works for you. Our resource-rich franchise database and sophisticated online search tools will help you identify the right franchise opportunity for you. Navigate through the options below to narrow and refine your search based on your own budget requirements and business and personal goals.

Search franchise opportunities based on investment level, territory and location, type of business, and industry. It's simple to use, quickly leads to the results you want, and will have you on the road to franchising in no time. Get started now!

Franchise Search »

Motel 6
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Movita Juice Bar
SPONSORED CONTENT
Movita Juice Bar
SPONSORED CONTENT
Movita Juice Bar
SPONSORED CONTENT

Select All Companies Listed
Please note, by checking this box you will be adding ALL of the companies listed to your Request List.
Schlotzsky's
Schlotzsky’s® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich.
Cash Required:
$300,000
Request Info
Learn More
Another Broken Egg Cafe
Another Broken Egg is an upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant that specializes in Southern-inspired menu options and signature cocktails. The concept is one of the fastest-growing daytime-only franchises in the country.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Ace Hardware
Ace is #1 for convenience hardware! You pay no royalty fees. Instead, Ace pays you a year-end rebate based on your annual purchases. Enjoy the benefits and collective buying power of a 9.1 Billion Dollar company.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Learn More
Ford's Garage
Our nostalgic dining experience transports customer to a 1920's garage. Our menu drives broad guest appeal with hand-crafted America fare. Ford's Garage is one of the hottest concepts, with licensing right from one of America's most iconic brands.
Request Info
Learn More
Snapology
Starting your own Snapology education franchise is affordable, flexible, and provides a great opportunity for success. Find out more today on how you can bring a Snapology franchise to your area!
Request Info
Learn More
Hooters
Invest in a legacy brand with 40 years of experience serving up crave-able food in a fun environment. Here’s all you need to know
Cash Required:
$1,500,000
Learn More
Golden Corral Buffet and Grill
Golden Corral is the largest National Buffet chain, offering delicious comfort food classics allowing guests to create their own unique and perfect plate.
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
The Honey Baked Ham Company
For more than 65 years, The Honey Baked Ham Company has provided customers and their families with delightful food to enjoy for all of life’s special moments.
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More
Waxing The City
As the personal care movement continues to develop and more people recognize the benefits of a regular self-care routine, the demand for Waxing the City also grows. Now is the time to bring a waxing studio to your market.
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
Re-Bath
Re-Bath is the nation's largest full bathroom remodeler. Customers know it as a one-stop shop, providing remodels from design to done.
Cash Required:
$50,000
Request Info
Learn More
Wed Society®
The premier home based wedding franchise, Wed Society® markets average $681,000 in annual sales. Wed Society® franchise owners showcase inspirational local weddings, connect engaged couples with curated vendors, and host member exclusive...
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More
Poolwerx
Poolwerx Franchisees have multiple revenue streams which include pool maintenance, cleaning and servicing for residential and commercial, swimming pool equipment sales and repairs, and retail sales.
Cash Required:
$50,000
Request Info
Learn More
Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches
One of the fastest growing franchises in the U.S., Jimmy John’s has been making fresh, fast, tasty sandwiches since 1983 - and seeking multi-unit operators to fuel our growth!
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More
Unleashed Brands
Unleashed Brands has consolidated the world’s best brands that service families under one roof.
Learn More
Bonchon
Bonchon is an internationally recognized Korean Fried Chicken concept. Bonchon means “my hometown” in Korean, and represents our commitment to traditional cooking & ingredients.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Learn More
Kona Ice
It's time for a fresh start. Join Kona Ice today! We're a low-investment, fast-growing business with over 1,500 franchises in the last 12 years. And we've continued to rank #1 in franchisee satisfaction for the last 9 years...enough said!
Cash Required:
$20,000
Request Info
Learn More
Bruster's Real Ice Cream
If you are looking for a business that is meaningful and fulfilling, you should take a closer look at Bruster’s® Real Ice Cream Franchise!
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
Minuteman Press
Minuteman Press is the world's largest & number 1 rated printing & marketing franchise. Our business model features multiple revenue streams, a high repeat business factor, normal hours of operation, a royalty cap and much more!
Cash Required:
$30,000
Request Info
Learn More
Daddy's Chicken Shack
Daddy’s Chicken Shack believes in simple, high-quality ingredients with a lot of love.
Request Info
Learn More
The Little Gym
Own a rewarding business and help children develop skills for life with The Little Gym, the world's largest children's motor skill development franchise.
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More
The Pickle Pad
Explore your franchise opportunity with The Pickle Pad. As a Pickle Pad franchise owner, you'll build a thriving pickleball business with the fastest-growing sport in America, and multiple revenue streams.
Cash Required:
$400,000
Request Info
Learn More
ZIPS Cleaners
Offering same-day service, a single low price, and a streamlined process that’s simple to replicate, ZIPS is a standout in the garment care segment. Multiple formats afford faster, less costly market coverage. Look your best in a great...
Request Info
Learn More
Wienerschnitzel
Join the World’s Largest Hot Dog Chain. As a successful and iconic franchise of over 60-years, we OWN the hot dog category and want to share our business success with you.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Starbird Chicken
Starbird Chicken is fundamentally developing the future of QSR by delivering feel-good food & a tech-driven customer experience. Starbird's strong economic performance is supported by our tenured operations, mktg., technology & culinary experience.
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
FASTSIGNS
Signage has never been more important. Right now, businesses are looking for new and better ways to compete.
Cash Required:
$80,000
Request Info
Learn More
The Local Drive
The Local Drive is the premier cocktail bar & golf lounge featuring a menu of cocktails made with local spirits as well as local beers, seltzers, ciders, and wine. Custom indoor Trackman golf simulators finish off this elevated, unique experience.
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
Ziggi's Coffee
There's nothing quite like the perfect cup of coffee. It wakes you up and gets you on the right path. Now, you've got the chance to build a lifestyle and future around that perfect cup. That perfect cup of coffee is now the perfect franchise.
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
MassageLuXe
MassageLuXe® is a fast-growing massage franchise providing massage services to clients, primarily through multi-unit area developers & single unit franchises. Our spa revenue is driven by a membership revenue model that assures a higher level...
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More
Tapster
Beer, wine, spirits, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, cold brew and craft sodas all on tap and poured by you, the Tapster. Pour yourself a little or a lot, in an easy going, welcoming, non-threatening, community-oriented, fun, and friendly environment.
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
IHOP
IHOP® leads the family dining category in the USA for brand awareness, menu variety and, of course, has the best pancakes in the business.
Cash Required:
$500,000
Learn More
Southern Grounds Coffee
Our core mission is to nourish, nurture and inspire healthy communities by giving back and creating value.
Request Info
Learn More
XP League
Make your mark on the billion-dollar esports industry while making a positive impact as a franchise owner!
Cash Required:
$50,000
Request Info
Learn More
Lindora
Lindora guides people in creating sustainable lifestyle choices in nutrition, exercise, and medicine through medically-guided weight management programs with personalized in-studio care.
Cash Required:
$200,000
Request Info
Learn More
Marco's Pizza®
Marco's Pizza is one of the nation's fastest-growing pizza brands with 1,200 stores in 34 states, Puerto Rico, and the Bahamas. Marco's seeks multi-unit franchisees to join the brand both in the U.S. and Internationally.
Cash Required:
$286,852
Request Info
Learn More
Broken Yolk
High AUVs + 8-hour operating days in a food category that’s not oversaturated = an eggs-straordinary life.
Learn More
Class 101
Class 101 college planning franchise helps high school students get into better colleges and qualify for higher amounts of scholarships and financial aid.
Cash Required:
$50,000
Request Info
Learn More
Bojangles
With more than 45 years of Southern know-how, Bojangles® is a best-in-class breakfast and chicken franchise offering experienced entrepreneurs the opportunity to own a growing chicken restaurant franchise.
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
Hungry Howie's Pizza
Hungry Howie’s is EXPANDING! Top markets are available for single and multi-unit development. Join a pizza brand with over 50 years of experience, a proven business model and strong sales-to-investment ratios…to name a few.
Cash Required:
$220,000
Request Info
Learn More
Coyote Ugly
Coyote Ugly opened in NYC, January 1993, quickly becoming the preeminent drinking establishment, using a simple and unique business model, Beautiful Girls + Booze = Money! Join our franchise and be a part of the most famous bar on the planet.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Potbelly Sandwich Works
With a 46-year track record, 1.3M+ Avg. Gross Sales* and flexible footprints, Potbelly is a perfect addition to your portfolio. *Top 25% of franchised Potbelly shops operating during 12-period timeframe in 2022.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
MY SALON Suite
With more than 250 locations (and more on the way!), MY SALON Suite is the #1 salon suites franchise opportunity in North America.
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
Checkers Drive-In Restaurants
Checkers Drive-In restaurant franchises are small but efficient making our restaurants easy to operate and typically reduced overhead costs.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
LeafSpring School
At LeafSpring Schools, we differentiate ourselves by a proven approach to early childhood education, validated by more than 35 years of successful operations. Our schools feature an attractive Average Unit Volume of $2.9 million annually.
Cash Required:
$400,000
Request Info
Learn More
PIRTEK
A great way to work for yourself and serve a wide range of clients is to launch a hydraulic and industrial hose service franchise.
Cash Required:
$211,400
Request Info
Learn More
Papa Johns
Searching for a franchisee ownership opportunity with a proven, streamlined operating system? Franchise with Papa Johns today.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
The Joint Corp.
The Joint® Chiropractic is reinventing chiropractic care. Our vision is to become the largest, most respected provider of chiropractic services globally.
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More
Donatos Pizza
Impressive numbers, outstanding support and incredible pizza delivery create an opportunity you can’t afford to miss. Join the pizza franchise that combines innovation and a strong ROI to drive success.
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More
Camp Bow Wow
A dog care franchise that's revolutionizing the industry. Camp Bow Wow has had a big impact on the pet care industry - in fact, we've disrupted it by creating a daycare that dogs would design for themselves.
Cash Required:
$400,000
Request Info
Learn More
Pepper Lunch
Sizzle Your Way to Success with Pepper Lunch: A teppanyaki sensation! Join our proven brand with 500+ global locations. Ignite your entrepreneurial spirit and seize the opportunity to thrive in the booming Asian cuisine industry.
Cash Required:
$690,200
Request Info
Learn More
Eggs Up Grill
We are one of the fastest-growing, most successful food franchises in US | AUV $1.149M | Rapid Growth | Our brand could be the right fit for you!
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
Judgment Business Incubator
Own a profitable business in one of the least saturated industries in the country. Start your own judgment collection business today!
Cash Required:
$200,000
Request Info
Learn More
RNR Tire Express
RNR Tire Express is a national franchise retailer of quality tires offered with convenient, affordable payment options designed to fit each customer's unique budget.
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
Phenix Salon Suites
Phenix Salon Suites is awarding our scalable, semi-absentee opportunity to motivated entrepreneurs. With no salon experience required, franchisees earn reliable revenue from leasing customizable suites to salon and lifestyle professionals.
Cash Required:
$300,000
Request Info
Learn More
Angry Crab Shack
The Angry Crab Shack franchise opportunity is a casual dining seafood concept that serves high-quality ingredients at a great value in a fresh, fun, family-friendly atmosphere.
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More
Captain D's Seafood
The #1 Seafood Fast Casual Franchise is seeking Multi-Unit Franchisees to open in markets across the US.
Cash Required:
$350,000
Request Info
Learn More
Shipley Do-Nuts
If you're interested in a bold do-nut business opportunity one with strong multi-unit appeal a Shipley Do-Nuts franchise offering is one of the very best!
Cash Required:
$225,000
Learn More
The Bar Method
Demand for The Bar Method continues to grow as more people discover the benefits of a barre-based workout and feel the empowerment after each session. Now is the time for driven, community-focused entrepreneurs like you can bring a studio to your...
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
The Lime Truck
The Lime Truck launched with a simple mission; to create the best possible dining experience for our guests, to introduce a surprisingly elevated food truck concept to an industry begging to be disrupted, and to have a ton of fun while doing it!
Cash Required:
$60,000
Request Info
Learn More
Penn Station East Coast Subs
With many attractive development territories available for multi-unit growth, there has never been a better time to become a Penn Station franchisee.
Cash Required:
$300,000
Learn More
Twin Peaks
At Twin Peaks, expect to enjoy scratch-made food, sports on TVs from every angle, frosty 29° beers, and the fun and friendly Twin Peaks Girls. Twin Peaks is the Ultimate Sports Lodge and your gameday destination to watch football, basketball...
Cash Required:
$2,000,000
Request Info
Learn More
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii
Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brings an unforgettable brand, premium coffee products, and a proven business model to a booming coffee scene. We want driven entrepreneurs to join our ‘Ohana and to share the Aloha Spirit with their communities.
Cash Required:
$200,000
Request Info
Learn More
Russo's New York Pizzeria
Russo's Pizzeria is a 57-unit Italian restaurant brand that has been franchising in the U. S. and overseas since 1998.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Anytime Fitness
Anytime Fitness makes wellness approachable for millions of members and gives franchisees the opportunity to be a part of a worldwide family of wellness brands--all while building a rewarding business for themselves and their communities.
Cash Required:
$225,000
Request Info
Learn More
Dogtopia
With close to 300 locations operating and 350 more sold and in development, Dogtopia is the largest and fastest-growing pet services provider in the world.
Cash Required:
$300,000
Request Info
Learn More
Scooter's Coffee
With over 750 stores operating across 28 states and commitments to open more, Scooter’s Coffee is in the midst of a strategic growth phase across the nation. Scooter’s Coffee is striving to become the No. 1 drive-thru coffee franchise...
Cash Required:
$250,000
Learn More
Port of Subs®
Port of Subs is an established brand repeatedly featured in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, providing a trusted and reputable foundation.
Cash Required:
$80,000
Request Info
Learn More
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a healthier, quick-casual restaurant brand with 1,175+ locations in 44 states. One of its key differentiators is what the brand offers on the menu—a product mix of 60% smoothies and 40% food.
Cash Required:
$125,000
Request Info
Learn More
NerdsToGo
Build a Future with the Computer Service Industry Pioneers. NerdsToGo is paving the way as innovators, entrepreneurs, franchisees, and successful business owners.
Cash Required:
$70,000
Request Info
Learn More
Jamba®
Jamba is the global lifestyle brand leader serving on-the-go freshly blended fruit and vegetable smoothies, made-to-order bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and shots, boosts and bites.
Cash Required:
$120,000
Request Info
Learn More
Urban Air Adventure Park
Own a highly profitable business that impacts lives in your community by jumping into action as an Urban Air franchisee owner.
Cash Required:
$750,000
Request Info
Learn More
Right at Home
Join Right at Home, an international home care franchise with more than 500 locations serving tens of thousands of people every day.
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
Smoothie King
Blend opportunity with success and join the nation’s #1 health and fitness smoothie brand today!
Cash Required:
$100,000
Learn More
The Human Bean
With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors.
Cash Required:
$200,000
Request Info
Learn More
Baskin-Robbins
Discover franchise opportunities with one of the world's largest chains of ice cream specialty shops.
Cash Required:
$100,000
Learn More
Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's Southwest Grill® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that serves high-quality and fresh southwestern food.
Cash Required:
$300,000
Request Info
Learn More
Shakeaway
Shakeaway is a unique global company with stores popping up all over the world! Get involved in this fun, fast growing and profitable franchise now and become part of the world’s largest milkshake bar company.
Request Info
Learn More
Smalls Sliders
As a fast-growing concept dedicated to serving fresh, cooked-to-order cheeseburger sliders, the Smalls Sliders franchise opportunity brings real estate flexibility and rapid construction of new restaurants with its unique modular design.
Request Info
Learn More
Dairy Queen®
Invest in a Dairy Queen® franchise opportunity and immerse yourself in familiarity. We invite you to get started today. Success has never been so sweet.
Cash Required:
$400,000
Request Info
Learn More
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar
If you're interested in potential franchising opportunities domestically, we welcome the opportunity to speak with you.
Cash Required:
$1,000,000
Learn More
FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers
$1M+ Avg. Revenue per Location. No medical experience necessary. Manage the manager franchise. Comprehensive training and support. Unique business model to help achieve peak profitability while simultaneously providing exceptional patient care.
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
PuroClean
Known as the "Paramedics of Property Damage®," PuroClean provides water damage remediation, flood water removal, fire and smoke damage remediation, mold removal, and biohazard cleanup to commercial and residential customers.
Cash Required:
$100,000
Request Info
Learn More
Movita Juice Bar
Movita offers natural fruit smoothies, fresh-squeezed Juices, acai bowls, cold brews, fresh wellness shots, and Natural Supplements. All our products will be freshly prepared in the store using 100% natural ingredients. No freezers! All fresh!
Cash Required:
$125,000
Request Info
Learn More
MOOYAH Burgers & Fries
MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes (MOOYAH) is a fast-casual concept committed to providing the best-tasting burger experience possible by specializing in the taste trifecta - made-to-order burgers, hand-cut French fries and real ice cream shakes.
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
McAlister's Deli
Founded in 1989, McAlister’s Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea™.
Cash Required:
$425,000
Request Info
Learn More
Aroma Joe’s
Looking for the best coffee franchise opportunity? Aroma Joe’s offers a drive-thru coffee franchise.
Cash Required:
$200,000
Request Info
Learn More
Celebree School
At Celebree School, our child care franchise delivers a safe, nurturing, friendly, state-of-the-art learning environment that fosters a solid foundation for lifelong success.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
American Family Care
With more than 300 active locations in 30 states and dozens more in development, American Family Care is America’s #1 Urgent Care Franchise.
Cash Required:
$550,000
Learn More
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe
Pickleman’s has carved an untouchable market with an artisan approach. We source clean and delicious ingredients in our products and do it with a "Whole Lotta Love" for real food, our customers and our franchisees.
Cash Required:
$200,000
Request Info
Learn More
Cicis
Cicis is an iconic, modernized restaurant that pushes the limits of the regular family dining experience. With unlimited opportunities for revenue, multiple restaurant designs and off premise-options, Cicis is constantly evolving with the industry.
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Papa Murphy's
Our Take 'N' Bake recipe for success provides everything you need to achieve your business goals and make a difference in your community through a passion for pizza. We're different on purpose and that sets us apart. Let's change the way people pizza
Cash Required:
$125,000
Request Info
Learn More
Basecamp Fitness
Basecamp Fitness is empowering entrepreneurs to build an innovative fitness franchise in their markets while helping create happier, healthier communities. With a revolutionary HIIT workout and data-driven technology, we’re making more...
Cash Required:
$250,000
Request Info
Learn More
Perspire Sauna Studio™
The hottest new franchise is here (literally 150°). Perspire has developed, formulated and tested the most superior infrared sauna studio model and is the first national brand to bring this transformational health and wellness service to the...
Request Info
Learn More
Wonderly Lights
Light up your business portfolio with Wonderly Lights! Backed by Buzz Franchise Brands, we bring joy through premium holiday, permanent, and landscape lighting installation services in communities across the country. Invest in Wonderly Lights today!
Cash Required:
$75,000
Request Info
Learn More
Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Explore Fuzzy's Taco Shop franchising: a chance to join our thriving taco empire with strong support and a proven model.
Learn More
Buona
The Buona Companies is made up of two iconic Chicago brands, Buona and The Original Rainbow Cone, and offers a family-centered and operator-first approach to franchising with strong unit-level economics, multiple revenue streams and dayparts.
Request Info
Learn More
Hummus Republic
Hummus Republic is a modern fast-casual concept with a simple business model, low investment, and easygoing operations.
Cash Required:
$150,000
Request Info
Learn More
KFC
As a KFC franchise owner, we recognize there are many franchising choices....
Cash Required:
$750,000
Request Info
Learn More

Select All Companies Listed
Please note, by checking this box you will be adding ALL of the companies listed to your Request List.
Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters