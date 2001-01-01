Donatos Pizza Franchise Opportunity
Testimonials
I started at Donatos when I was 15 years old. Now I give young kids those same opportunities when I hire them. Over the years, they come back to the restaurant and they’re all grown up and have families. And they thank me.
Life is richer with Donatos. If you want a pizza franchise opportunity where every piece of the business model has been vetted, measured and proven, this is it!
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$445,500 - $964,525
|Royalty Fee:
|4%
|Advertising Fee:
|4% of net sales toward the National Marketing Fund
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AR, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, VT, VA, WV, WI
International Opportunities Available
Own a Slice of a Proven Pizza Franchise.
Don't miss this chance to claim your market.
Impressive numbers, outstanding support and incredible pizza delivery create an opportunity you can't afford to miss. Join the pizza franchise that combines innovation and a strong ROI to drive success.
Why is Donatos The Right Business For You?
Combine your drive with our expertise.
With 55+ years of perfect pizza making behind us, Donatos knows the ins and outs of running a successful pizza business. Our Franchise Partners and associates embrace our business model and processes and share in our belief that every aspect of our business is important.
A restaurant with the recipe for success.
We use our 54 company-owned restaurants as the testing grounds for new processes and menu items. When we know something works for both efficiency and profitability, we pass it on to our Franchise Partners. Here are just a few of the ways that you benefit:
Consistently delicious.
We're proud to provide a consistently delicious product, across all Donatos locations. This dedication is embodied by our motto, "Same Pizza, Anytime, Anywhere." For our Franchise Partners, this commitment has led us to develop systems that take the guesswork out of running your franchise.
Ongoing training and support and a team behind you.
The training programs and expertise we use to educate over 1,900 company associates who operate high-performing restaurants is available to you and your staff. This includes custom-designed curricula for Franchise Partners and your management staff. We also provide an ongoing, online training curriculum for your associates. You'll have the support of these industry experts:
Donatos is hotter than ever.
Looking for more information about opening a Donatos Pizza location in your area?