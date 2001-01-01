 Donatos Pizza Franchise Opportunity
Donatos Pizza Franchise Opportunity

Testimonials

I started at Donatos when I was 15 years old. Now I give young kids those same opportunities when I hire them. Over the years, they come back to the restaurant and they’re all grown up and have families. And they thank me.

Brian Crumley
Multi-unit Franchise Partner

Life is richer with Donatos. If you want a pizza franchise opportunity where every piece of the business model has been vetted, measured and proven, this is it!

Doug DeVilbiss
Multi-unit Franchise Partner

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $200,000
Net Worth: $1,000,000
Franchise Fee: $30,000
Total Investment: $445,500 - $964,525
Royalty Fee: 4%
Advertising Fee: 4% of net sales toward the National Marketing Fund

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AR, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NH, NJ, NY, NC, ND, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, VT, VA, WV, WI
International Opportunities Available

Own a Slice of a Proven Pizza Franchise.

Don't miss this chance to claim your market.

Impressive numbers, outstanding support and incredible pizza delivery create an opportunity you can't afford to miss. Join the pizza franchise that combines innovation and a strong ROI to drive success.

  • Premium Pizza - With our Edge to Edge® topping on our famous thin crust
  • Multiple Revenue Streams - Craft beer, pickup window and patio
  • Markets Available - Unlike most pizza franchises

Why is Donatos The Right Business For You?

Combine your drive with our expertise.

With 55+ years of perfect pizza making behind us, Donatos knows the ins and outs of running a successful pizza business. Our Franchise Partners and associates embrace our business model and processes and share in our belief that every aspect of our business is important.

A restaurant with the recipe for success.

We use our 54 company-owned restaurants as the testing grounds for new processes and menu items. When we know something works for both efficiency and profitability, we pass it on to our Franchise Partners. Here are just a few of the ways that you benefit:

  • Efficient kitchens allow popular menu items to be prepared to meet peak demand, as well as meet catering demand
  • Predictive intelligence calculates delivery times and demand for drivers
  • Guests can order easily from both the website and our app for delivery, drive-up and pick up
  • Flexible restaurant designs such as drive-up windows enhance guest experience and therefore profitability
  • With a $1.29M Average Unit Volume (AUV)*, Donatos restaurants have a 35% higher AUV than the average of the Top 5 Pizza Chains in the US**

Consistently delicious.

We're proud to provide a consistently delicious product, across all Donatos locations. This dedication is embodied by our motto, "Same Pizza, Anytime, Anywhere." For our Franchise Partners, this commitment has led us to develop systems that take the guesswork out of running your franchise.

  • We Make The Dough. - Our proprietary Famous Thin, Thicker, and Hand Tossed pizza crusts are made at the home office bakery and shipped to your location. This is to ensure a consistent product from location to location and from pizza to pizza.
  • We Set The Standards. - To reach peak pizza perfection, we developed a formula that explicitly spells out how much to use of each ingredient by weight and specific bake times. This allows our restaurants to focus on pizza production, reducing food costs, and delivering great customer service.
  • We Innovate The Menu. - Our Menu Innovation Team has extensive experience and constantly tests new menu options to ensure that our offerings are on-trend and keep customers coming back for more.

Ongoing training and support and a team behind you.

The training programs and expertise we use to educate over 1,900 company associates who operate high-performing restaurants is available to you and your staff. This includes custom-designed curricula for Franchise Partners and your management staff. We also provide an ongoing, online training curriculum for your associates. You'll have the support of these industry experts:

  • Field Marketing Manager
    • Annual plan development
    • Local opportunity exploration
  • Local Store Marketing
    • Website, social, and email communication of promotions
    • Media and PR services
    • Marketing dashboard insights and intelligence
  • Franchise Business Consultant
    • Weekly profitability report
    • Monthly P&L review
    • Annual business plan and budget development
    • Best practices report
    • Three restaurant visits per year to provide feedback on operations and to train associates

Donatos is hotter than ever.
Now's the time to join our family.

To learn more about what it takes to be a Franchise Partner, just fill out the form. Our Franchise Development Team will get back to you soon.

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

