Döner Haus: The Next Big Thing in U.S. QSR Franchising

A New Category for American Fast Casual

In Germany, döner kebab isn’t just food—it’s a phenomenon. With over 16,000 shops nationwide, it’s a $6B industry and the country’s #1 street food. Juicy halal chicken or beef shaved fresh off the rotisserie, tucked into crispy Turkish pide bread with fresh vegetables and garlic yogurt sauce—it’s fast, craveable, and culturally iconic.

But in the U.S., döner remains virtually unknown. That’s the opportunity Döner Haus is seizing. Founded in New York City in 2023, Döner Haus became the first organized German-style döner brand in America, quickly proving the model with $1.8M in first-year sales at its East Village flagship. Within two years, the brand opened multiple NYC locations, went viral on social media with tens of millions of views, and signed multi-unit franchise agreements that will propel it nationwide.

For franchisees, Döner Haus isn’t just another QSR—it’s an entirely new category in the U.S. market, with the scalability and brand heat of early movers like Five Guys or CAVA.

We currently have over 30+ unit commitments sealed via Multi-Unit Developer Agreements in multiple cities and states.

Why Franchise Döner Haus?

Low Complexity, High Returns Compact 700–1,200 sq ft buildouts, meaning more real estate options and lower rents.

Lean staffing of 1–2 people per shift, no chefs or skilled labor required—tech and systems handle consistency.

Industry-low fees: 3% royalty and 2% marketing, half of what major competitors charge. First Mover Advantage Döner is to Europe what tacos are to Mexico or burgers are to the U.S.—ubiquitous. But in the American QSR space, it’s untapped. Döner Haus owns the “first mover” position, giving franchisees the power to define the category for an entirely new audience. Tech-First Operations Proprietary tech for inventory, reporting, and daily dashboards.

Self-order kiosks that eliminate the need for cashiers.

Automated royalty tracking, performance emails, and supply chain integrations.

In short: you run smarter, not harder. Broad, Diverse Customer Base Core demographic: Gen Z and Millennials (17–39), social-media active, late-night diners, and young professionals.

High loyalty from Muslim communities thanks to 100% Halal certification.

Customers average a 72% reorder rate, proving repeatable demand. Marketing That Scales The brand’s social media footprint has already gone viral, with tens of millions of views from craveable food photography, cheeky copy, and influencer features. Döner Haus thrives on late-night energy, digital culture, and premium packaging that turns every order into free advertising.

The Menu: Simplicity is Power

Franchisees aren’t stuck managing bloated menus. Döner Haus follows a tight, three-item core menu:

Döner Sandwich (in crispy Turkish bread)

Döner Wrap

Döner Box (meat over fries or salad)

Sides like Haus Fries, baklava, extra bread, and bottled drinks round out the menu. With fewer SKUs, franchisees benefit from fast prep, lower waste, and tighter supply chain control.

The meats are custom-made to Döner Haus specs—100% filler free, Zabiha Halal certified, and paired with fresh, locally sourced vegetables. Proprietary spice blends and sauces create a unique flavor profile distinct from shawarma or gyros.

Market Timing: Why Now?

The U.S. QSR industry is worth $402B and projected to hit $439B by 2030. Within that, Halal demand has exploded into a $20B market, growing 23% annually since 1998. Add to that American consumers’ hunger for global street food flavors, and the timing couldn’t be better.

Just as the UK döner market went from non-existent to dominant within a decade, the U.S. is poised for the same trajectory. Döner Haus is leading the charge as the first brand to scale it nationally.

The Vision: McDonald’s of Döner

Döner Haus’s stated mission is bold: to become the McDonald’s of Döner Kebabs. That means:

Defining a new QSR category.

Scaling nationwide with multi-unit operators.

Embedding döner into American culture as a go-to, late-night, social-ready meal.

With strong performance already proven in New York City, one of the hardest restaurant markets in the world, Döner Haus is built not just to survive but to dominate.

Final Word for Franchisees

If you’re an entrepreneur looking for a low-overhead, high-return, category-defining franchise, Döner Haus stands apart. This is a brand with global cultural credibility, viral consumer demand, and a streamlined model that outperforms the industry.

In a market oversaturated with burgers, burritos, and bowls, Döner Haus offers something truly different—and it’s ready to scale.

Invest in quality. Build a career, not a job. Join Döner Haus.