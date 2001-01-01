Ford's Garage Franchise Opportunity

Where Friends and Family Come to Fill Up.

Looking to shift your franchise portfolio into high gear? Then look no further than Ford's Garage, one of the country's hottest concepts, with licensing rights from one of America's most iconic brands.

We've Got The Numbers to Back It Up

Take a Look Under The Hood.

$6M AUV

28.3% Total Cogs

31% Total Labor Cost

History Of Ford's Garage

Ford's Garage is your neighborhood burger and beer joint, where everyone is welcome. Ford's Garage will give you the vibe of being in a 1920's service station to include vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps, and fixtures. Our bars feature prohibition-style elements of old brick, rich wood, and a hand-hammered copper bar top. Many more unique features, too numerous to list, really make Ford's Garage a fun place to visit and take pictures!

We are a gourmet burger bar serving up the finest varieties of Black Angus Beef, Turkey, Chicken, and Vegetarian products coupled with all-natural aged cheeses and gourmet toppings. We also specialize in popular American comfort food entrees such as homemade meatloaf, BBQ pork ribs, and macaroni and cheese. Lighter fare is also available as we also serve fresh salads, grilled chicken, and fresh fish. Our Burgers of Fame give honor and recognition to many of our local celebrities, keeping our connection to the communities we so much appreciate.

With a focus on American Craft Beer, our beverage options range from a number of non-alcoholic options, multiple draft and bottle beers, to wine and cocktails.

Ready To Bring A Ford's Garage To Your Neighborhood?

Thank you for your interest in Ford's Garage. Once you've submitted the form, a member of our Development Team will review your information and be in touch to discuss this opportunity in greater detail.