Hawaiian Bros Signs 30-Plus Unit Franchise Deal

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // KANSAS CITY — Hawaiian Bros Island Grill announced today the signing of a 34-unit development agreement covering North Carolina, West Central Georgia and North Alabama.

Amin Ferdowsi, Imaan Ferdowsi, Shareef Aminmadani and Shabnam Aminmadani, the second-generation partners of MRCO following in the footsteps of celebrated entrepreneurs Farzin Ferdowsi and Homey Aminmadani, will spearhead the Hawaiian Bros. expansion for MRCO.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Hawaiian Bros family and increasing the brand’s presence in fantastic Southeast markets where we know the region. Our entire organization is ecstatic, and many are ready to grow their careers even further with us because of this fresh expansion within our organization,” said Ferdowsi. “The craveability of the island-inspired menu and community-forward culture of Hawaiian Bros is what drew us to the brand. We can’t wait to share the Hawaiian Bros experience with more communities across the Southeast in the coming years.”

“The expertise they possess and passion they hold for our brand make MRCO an ideal franchisee,” said Carey Malloy, Chief Development Officer at Hawaiian Bros. “Growing in the Southeast is a huge milestone for our brand and supports our goal to develop in several key markets across the United States. With years of experience under their belt, the team at MRCO is the perfect group to expand Hawaiian Bros in Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina.’”

