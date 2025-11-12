IFA Names Hounds Town USA as 2025 Emerging Franchisor Award Winner

Second-ever award honors an outstanding brand with less than 10 years in franchising at IFA’s annual Emerging Franchisor Conference

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // NASHVILLE, TN – The International Franchise Association (IFA) today announced Hounds Town USA as the recipient of its 2025 Emerging Franchisor Award. Presented during IFA’s annual Emerging Franchisor Conference, the second-annual award recognizes a growing brand that exemplifies operational excellence, franchisee support, and responsible franchise development.

“Hounds Town USA represents what emerging franchise systems can achieve when they grow with purpose,” said Matt Haller, IFA President and CEO. “Their strong operational fundamentals, commitment to franchisee success, and focus on community impact exemplify what responsible franchising looks like in action.”

Founded by former NYPD canine handler Michael Gould, Hounds Town USA offers interactive dog daycare, overnight boarding, grooming, and pet care services. Since launching its franchise model in 2015, the brand is closing in on 100 locations nationwide, combining an accessible business model with a deep focus on pet wellbeing and franchisee profitability.

“It’s an incredible honor — and one we share with our entire Hounds Town pack,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO and Cultural Co-Founder of Hounds Town USA. “This recognition belongs to our franchisees, our team, and our co-founders, Mike Gould and Jackie Bondanza, who built the foundation for everything we do. We’re proud of our progress and the purpose that drives us: to change the way the world understands and interacts with dogs, and to ensure every dog in America has access to Hounds Town.

“We’re equally proud to be part of the International Franchise Association and the larger franchising community — we wouldn’t be here without their mentorship and collaboration. Our franchisees Jennifer Felix and Maria Gillen embody the power of franchising: Jenn began as an employee, Maria as a customer, and together they now own four thriving Hounds Towns. That’s the heart of Hounds Town and franchising.”

To be considered for the award, a brand must have:

Filed 3 years of Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs)

Been in franchising for less than 10 years (from first FDD)

More than $25 million in US systemwide sales

A closure rate of less than 10%

Included an Item 19 in their most recent FDD

The award is presented annually at IFA’s Emerging Franchisor Conference, taking place this year in Nashville, Tenn., Nov. 10-12, to recognize brands demonstrating exceptional promise and leadership in franchising.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating more than 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance, and promote franchising and the nearly 806,000 franchise establishments that support 8.7 million direct jobs and contribute $858 billion to the U.S. economy—nearly three percent of GDP. IFA members include franchise brands across 300 business format categories, individual franchisees, and the supplier companies that support the industry.

About Hounds Town USA

Founded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department, Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique and fun approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age, or disability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog’s physical, social, and psychological needs through a natural pack environment. The all-day play daycare model leaves each canine companion tired and happy, resulting in what has been coined “Hounds Town hangover.” Hounds Town also offers stress-free, affordable spa services, ensuring pet parents have the option to bring home a clean and refreshed pet. Select locations are also proud to offer a Pet Taxi service, ensuring dogs have reliable transportation to and from daycare.

For more information on Hounds Town USA, visit: www.houndstownusa.com. For information on franchising with Hounds Town USA, visit: www.houndstownusa.com/franchising.

SOURCE International Franchise Association

###

Media Contact:

Katherine Knight Patterson

(202) 662-0783

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.