How Franchisors Can Address Operational Challenges Before They Become Legal Disputes

Franchise disputes rarely begin as legal disputes. More often, they develop from unresolved operational challenges, whether due to a new technology rollout, rising labor costs, communication breakdowns, or pressure on franchisee profitability. As franchises become more complex, operational decisions pose greater implications for both the brand and its franchisees. The question now becomes less about “Can we do this?” and more about, “Will this strengthen our franchise system over the next 10 years?”

In my experience representing franchise systems and franchisees, I have found that the strongest legal strategies are developed well before litigation becomes a possibility. Effective risk management requires franchisors to adopt a balanced, long-term approach, assessing the immediate implications of a business decision and how it could affect franchisees and the broader system over time. By looking through that broader lens, franchisors are better positioned to avoid conflict. Top-line growth is paramount, and any business decision impacting that growth is ripe for analysis and discussion. As a former client used to say, “Let’s not engage in ready, fire, aim.”

Ultimately, reducing legal risk needs more than a well-written and reasonably worded franchise agreement. It requires identifying early potential points of friction and addressing them before they become disputes.

Avoiding operational friction begins at the relationship

Today's franchise environment is far more complex than it was a decade ago. Consider a franchisor introducing a new point-of-sale platform, AI-powered customer service tool, or digital ordering system. From the brand's perspective, these investments may be necessary to improve efficiency or meet customers' expectations for faster, more convenient service. For franchisees, however, implementation can mean new expenses, employee training, workflow changes, and temporary disruption to their businesses.

Operational updates are necessary to keep franchise systems competitive. But when significant systemwide changes are introduced, experienced franchisees increasingly expect collaboration and transparency. When franchisees don’t understand why a change is being made or feel their concerns have not been considered, even well-intentioned decisions can create conflict. By the time legal counsel becomes involved, the relationship may already be strained.

Why legal strategy should begin before disputes arise

Many franchisors think of legal counsel as a resource for reviewing agreements or responding to disputes after they occur. In reality, legal counsel often adds the greatest value before disputes arise. Bringing attorneys into discussions early helps identify potential challenges, strengthen communication with franchisees, and reduce the likelihood of future disputes. Legal strategy is most effective when it becomes part of business planning rather than a response to operational problems.

Strengthening the franchisor-franchisee relationship

Successful franchise systems recognize that protecting the brand and building strong franchisee relationships are not competing priorities. Rather, both are equally essential to long-term growth. The International Franchise Association projects the number of U.S. franchise establishments will grow 1.5% in 2026 to approximately 845,000 units, underscoring continued expansion across the industry. As franchise systems grow, maintaining strong relationships with experienced operators becomes just as important as recruiting new ones. That makes trust, communication, and consistency more valuable than ever.

A governance model is one such approach that gives operators confidence that their perspectives will be considered when decisions affect their businesses. In this model, the solution is not for franchisors to surrender control. Strong franchise systems still require consistency, accountability, and transparent brand standards.

That starts with setting clear expectations. Franchise agreements should define performance standards, explain the business rationale behind significant provisions, and minimize unnecessary ambiguity. Significant decisions should also be documented, particularly when they affect franchisee operations. Explicit documentation helps maintain consistency across the system and provides important context if questions or disagreements arise later.

Beyond setting and documenting expectations, franchisors should create meaningful opportunities for franchisees to provide input before major systemwide decisions, whether through advisory councils, owner committees, or other structured feedback channels. When disagreements arise, internal escalation procedures or mediation can often resolve concerns before they become costly legal disputes.

Just as important, those expectations should be applied consistently. Even the strongest franchise agreement can create resentment if standards are enforced unevenly, or decisions appear arbitrary.

Ultimately, the strongest franchise systems move beyond a compliance-based mindset and embrace a partnership-based approach. The franchise agreement provides the legal framework, but long-term success depends on transparency, consistency, and shared trust.

Preventing disputes starts long before litigation

As franchise systems evolve, operational demands will only become more complex. The most successful franchise organizations recognize that reducing legal risk begins by identifying challenges early, communicating openly, and creating opportunities for productive dialogue. All this can happen before a dispute reaches the courtroom.

By aligning business operations with legal strategy, franchisors are better positioned to protect their brand, strengthen franchisee relationships, and reduce future disputes.

Joseph S. Goode is a founder and a managing partner at Laffey, Leitner & Goode LLC.