AI is changing how prospective franchise owners research and evaluate investment opportunities. They can now compare brands, research industries, and find answers in seconds, leaving franchisors less time to capture their attention and make a strong first impression.

For franchise development teams, that makes it increasingly important to use technology to create a discovery experience that is responsive, relevant, and valuable without losing the personal connection essential to such an important decision. The key is using AI to help candidates navigate the process more easily, while giving development teams more opportunities to focus on the conversations that matter most.

Respond before the prospect moves on

Speed matters in franchise development. Someone who submits an inquiry is likely researching multiple opportunities at the same time, and a delayed response can give another brand an opportunity to start the conversation first.

AI can help close that gap by engaging new leads within seconds through text or calls. An AI-powered system can acknowledge the inquiry, ask questions to better understand what the prospect is looking for, and provide appropriate information while the candidate waits to connect with a member of the development team.

However, this doesn’t mean AI should replace human contact. Instead, it can work alongside the franchise development team to make sure the first interaction happens quickly, gather useful information about the prospect, and give them a reason to continue the conversation. When AI handles that initial engagement, development teams can step in with more context and focus on building the relationship.

Give prospects the right information at the right time

One of the biggest mistakes franchisors can make is assuming more information automatically creates a better discovery experience. Giving a prospective franchise owner too much information too early can make the process feel overwhelming.

AI can help franchisors become more intentional about what they share and when they share it. Rather than sending every piece of information immediately, development teams should reference a prospect’s stage in the discovery process to determine what will be most useful next.

Personalized video can be particularly effective here. Short videos can introduce a brand, explain different parts of the franchise model, or help candidates understand what to expect at various points in the process. The goal is to make each interaction feel relevant rather than repetitive.

The results can also be measurable. At Authority Brands, this approach has helped increase candidate contact rates by 11 percent year to date, while email open rates have increased 108 percent, and click rates have increased 800 percent. Those results reinforce the importance of making every interaction significant. If you confuse people, you lose them, so every touchpoint should make the next step clearer and more valuable.

Use AI to support the relationship, not replace it

The most important consideration for franchisors is remembering what AI cannot do on its own: build the trust required to make a major business decision.

Buying a franchise is a significant commitment, and candidates will naturally have questions and moments of uncertainty throughout the process. Franchise development professionals should view their role as trusted advisors, not simply as people responsible for getting an agreement signed.

AI can help make that relationship stronger by handling repetitive tasks, improving response times, and delivering applicable information when candidates need it. That gives development teams more opportunity to focus on the conversations that require human judgment and expertise.

The target should be a high-touch experience where technology makes every interaction more useful, not less personal. If a franchise is the right fit, the candidate should feel confident moving forward. If it’s not, they should still walk away feeling that the franchisor helped them better understand franchising and make the right decision for themselves.

AI will continue to change franchise development. The franchisors that benefit most will not necessarily be the ones using the most technology. They will be the ones using it thoughtfully, combining speed and personalization with the human guidance that makes the franchise discovery process meaningful.

Jordan Wilson is chief development officer at Authority Brands.