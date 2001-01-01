Franchise Opportunity Open Table of Contents

Become Part of the Bosch Auto Service Franchise

Bosch Auto Service is the first modern auto repair franchise. This premium concept is crafted specifically for experienced auto repair shop and business owners who strive to be at the forefront of innovation. Backed by a leading industry OEM, each Bosch Auto Service Franchise is built to overcome both technical and operational challenges that face the auto repair industry.

The modern approach of the Bosch Auto Service Franchise empowers owners, embraces technology, and creates purpose-built auto repair shops to service the vehicles of today, while preparing for the vehicles of tomorrow. At its core, Bosch Auto Service is the all-in-one, customized solution for the antiquated auto repair industry, disrupting the norm and setting a new standard in automotive service.

Bosch Auto Service, where the legacy of technological innovation meets modern business ownership.

What are the five main benefits a potential franchisee will get for their investment?

Exclusive access to OEM level Dealer Equipment & Services for preferred pricing on tools, equipment, facility layouts and design. In person shop management consulting from fixed operations and shop management specialists. Bosch learning management system for technician training. Integrated shop software that optimizes operational processes, customer communication, shop financials, and technician efficiency. Bosch brand— a premium name that’s redefining the future of automotive service

What type of support and training will you give to a franchisee?

Initial Training & Induction: Approximately 60 to 90 days, as outlined in the Onboarding Guide.​

Initial Management Training Program: Required for the Managing Owner and General Manager. Covers business management, operations, and leadership expectations​.

Initial Shop Operations Training: Focuses on operational systems, shop management software (WSMS), and workflow. Required for designated personnel before launch​.

Technical Training: Required for all technicians, which must meet Bosch standards and applicable certifications. Delivered via Bosch’s proprietary platforms and approved vendors​.

These programs are delivered through: In-person sessions Online/web-based modules Hands-on training Self-study content via the Bosch Learning Management System (LMS)​



Ongoing Support

Bosch Auto Service provides extensive ongoing support, including: