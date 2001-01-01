 Tommy’s Express Car Wash Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $1,000,000
Net Worth: $2,000,000

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WV, WI, WY

Join one of the fastest growing businesses with the most proven and complete opportunity, in one of the fastest growing franchise industries.

Why Tommy's Express?

No perishable items, low labor costs, and top of the line support from groundbreaking through opening and beyond! We have owned and operated some of the busiest car washes in the world. That, topped, with our 50 years of operations experience, our process and models, are proven and tested.

The Journey

Our four phase, 300+ point process takes us from the initial discovery through your opening, and sets the stage for our ongoing support system.

The Playbook

Because we're a team, we know how important it is to share our accomplishments in operation and innovation. The strategies we've developed and the infrastructure we've built in four key areas will give you the leadership and support you need to reach success faster than doing things on your own.

Innovation Operations
  • Processing maximization, record breaking site layout
  • Natural light, energy saving roof
  • Stainless steel round arches
  • Open non-claustrophobic interior
  • First to Market with belt conveyor
  • Iconic architecture that is an integrated part of operations
  • License Plate Recognition
  • Extensive online tutorials with weekly additions
  • On-call staff for full club support
  • Remote monitoring of operations
  • On-site team training
  • Franchise Partner access to Tommy University
  • Proprietary training modules based on 50 years of proven operations experience and success
Marketing Partnership
  • Channel coordinated national ad campaigns
  • Marketing asset library for franchisees
  • Centralized management of web and digital platforms
  • Design & production services for location-specific ads
  • Digital customer service management
  • Social media reputation management
  • Comprehensive marketing calendar
  • Annual Tommy Club event to discuss new technology, best practices, and meet new franchise partners
  • Regional distributor support
  • Access to other franchise partners for a support community
  • Weekly training modules
  • Access to the Tommy Team of experts
  • Scheduled newsletters keep you continually in the loop

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

