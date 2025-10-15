Heart to Home Meals Expands with Second Franchise Signing in Chicagoland

October 15, 2025 // Franchising.com // MARLBOROUGH, MA – Heart to Home Meals is proud to announce the signing of its second U.S. franchise agreement. The territory will be in Naperville, Illinois, serving Chicagoland and the surrounding suburbs.

Heart to Home Meals is redefining senior care through food, making it easier for older adults to remain independent in their own homes. Most importantly, Heart to Home Meals brings the medically aligned, nutritious meals straight to the consumer’s door, with a dedicated team of drivers often going above and beyond to help each senior.

“We’re incredibly excited to celebrate our second franchise opening,” said Christopher Webb, President of Heart to Home Meals. “With our first franchise in Raleigh already making an impact and now Naperville on the horizon, it’s clear that our mission resonates strongly in the communities we serve.”

