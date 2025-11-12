Chem-Dry Carpet Tech Under New Ownership

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // CALIFORNIA – Chem-Dry is undergoing a transfer in ownership of one of its California franchise locations: Chem-Dry Carpet Tech in Canoga Park.

The franchise location is owned and operated by Rodrigo Rivas Lainez. Before assuming ownership of Chem-Dry Carpet Tech, Rodrigo managed the franchise location’s operations, scheduling, and team coordination. Rodrigo will be assisted in daily operations by a small yet strong team, which includes several family members who have worked within the Chem-Dry network over the years. In his free time, Rodrigo stays active in his community by volunteering with student leadership organizations and participating in community service projects.

“As I began looking into potential business opportunities, I knew I wanted to choose a business with a trusted reputation that would allow me to create something meaningful from the ground up,” said Rodrigo Rivas Lainez, owner of Chem-Dry Carpet Tech. “This, combined with their innovative cleaning process and dedication to providing impeccable customer service, largely informed my decision to assume ownership of Chem-Dry Carpet Tech. I can’t wait to build a business that not only supports my future but also opens doors for others around me. As I continue to establish my business as a trusted carpet and upholstery cleaning partner, I look forward to growing a business that brings value to others, supports the community, and provides top-notch services with honesty, consistency, and genuine care.”

Whereas most carpet cleaning companies use steam cleaning techniques that drench customers’ carpets with buckets of soapy water, Chem-Dry harnesses the natural cleaning power of carbonation to deeply clean carpets without soapy detergents. This proprietary process, known as Hot Carbonating Extraction (HCE), uses about 80% less water than traditional steam cleaning. This unique approach to carpet cleaning results in faster drying times.

Ed Quinlan, President of Chem-Dry, is committed to upholding the company’s unique standing within the carpet cleaning industry: “Chem-Dry exists within a highly competitive industry. And yet, Chem-Dry has become an industry leader that homeowners continue to rely on due to our innovative cleaning method and dedication to providing deep, long-lasting cleaning services.The entire Chem-Dry team can’t wait to see all the great work Rodrigo will accomplish within his community.”

