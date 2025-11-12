Cousins Maine Lobster Drives Midwest Momentum with New St. Louis Truck

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // ST LOUIS – Cousins Maine Lobster (CML has signed an agreement with local family entrepreneurs, Sam, Tommy, and Tarik Ramadan, to bring its signature Maine lobster food truck experience to Missouri. The new truck is set to launch in April 2026.

Tommy Ramadan will lead the venture, providing strategic direction and management oversight, with support from his younger brother, Tarik, who will oversee the truck’s day-to-day operations. Both are bringing their entrepreneurial mindset and hands-on business experience to the new truck. Since 2018, Tommy has owned and operated a retail clothing company, giving him a strong foundation in customer engagement, brand development, and team leadership. Tarik, who works full-time in wealth management, will apply his organizational and operational skills to ensure smooth daily execution. They will also work closely with their father, Sam, a seasoned entrepreneur with extensive experience in grocery, retail, and commercial real estate. Together, the Ramadans are committed to sharing CML’s authentic Maine lobster offerings with their home community.

“When a Cousins Maine Lobster truck from a neighboring market stopped in St. Louis, the response was incredible,” said Sam Ramadan. “Seeing the excitement firsthand really caught our attention, and it was clear the brand had something special. During that visit, we had the chance to meet the team and learn more about the franchise opportunity, and that’s when it all clicked for us. We’ve always looked for a concept that feels genuine and adds something different to our area, and the combination of quality, brand integrity, and mobility makes it a perfect fit for St. Louis.”

“Tommy, Sam, and Tarik represent exactly what Cousins Maine Lobster is all about—family, community, and hard work,” said Lindsay Herberger, Director of Franchise Development at Cousins Maine Lobster. “Tommy’s leadership and drive, paired with his family’s entrepreneurial background, make them a great addition to our franchise family. We look forward to seeing the St. Louis truck hit the road and introduce new customers to the authentic taste of Maine.”

