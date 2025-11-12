Free Car Washes at Wheaton Tommy’s Express

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, MI—Tommy’s Express welcomes the community on Friday, November 14, to celebrate the opening of its newest location in Wheaton, Illinois. To mark the occasion, guests are invited to enjoy a free car wash from Friday through Sunday, November 23.

Tommy’s Express locations are carefully designed with sustainability and customer experience in mind. Made with recycled materials and featuring large floor-to-ceiling windows and a transparent roof, each site provides a bright, modern setting that transforms a routine car wash into a welcoming and enjoyable experience. The new state-of-the-art facility in Wheaton offers premium amenities, such as free floor mat washers and high-powered vacuum stations, to make sure every part of your vehicle is spotless.

Guests can also sign up for the TommyClub Unlimited Wash Membership through the Tommy’s Express app, offering convenience, value, and quick service. Using advanced license plate recognition technology, members enjoy smooth automatic entry and access to four customizable wash packages designed to fit various needs and budgets.

SOURCE Tommy’s Express

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.