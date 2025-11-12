Maid Brigade Names Danessa Itaya as Brand President

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Maid Brigade has appointed Danessa Itaya as its new Brand President.

A veteran franchise executive, Itaya brings more than 25 years of experience in multi-brand operations, franchise development, and system growth. She will oversee all aspects of Maid Brigade’s brand strategy, operational performance, and franchise support as the company continues to expand its national footprint.

Most recently, Itaya served as President of Bio-One, a Five Star Franchising brand with more than 135 locations nationwide, where she led initiatives in system modernization, CRM implementation, and national account expansion. Prior to that, she was President of Property Management Inc., guiding the company’s growth from 233 to over 380 franchises nationwide and internationally while driving consistent EBITDA and same-store sales growth.

Earlier in her career, Itaya served as Vice President at Premium Franchise Brands – Maid Right, helping to scale its residential cleaning master franchise model recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchises and Franchise 500 lists. She also spent nearly two decades with Service Brands International, holding key leadership roles with Molly Maid and Mr. Handyman. During that time, she spearheaded training, operations, and social responsibility efforts, including the Ms. Molly Foundation, which raised more than $1.25 million to support domestic violence shelters nationwide.

“Danessa knows the residential services space inside and out,” said Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, parent company of Maid Brigade. “She has a strong track record of helping franchise systems grow the right way—by supporting owners, building great teams, and staying focused on the customer. We’re excited to have her leading Maid Brigade into its next chapter.”

“I’m honored to join Maid Brigade and excited to build on its strong foundation of innovation and care,” said Itaya. “I look forward to working alongside our franchise owners and team members to continue advancing the brand’s purpose-driven culture and expanding its reach in communities.”

SOURCE Maid Brigade

###

