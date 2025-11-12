Slim Chickens to Open First Connecticut Locations with 9-Unit Signed Agreement

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // CONNECTICUT — Slim Chickens announced today the signing of a 9-unit agreement with Nehal, Inc., a seasoned multi-brand operator headquartered in Connecticut. The group currently operates Subway locations and Wayback Burgers, bringing 15 years of franchise experience to the Slim Chickens system.

This deal will bring the first Slim Chickens restaurants to communities across Hartford and New Haven Counties, with the first location set to open within the next 18 months.

“We were ready to diversify our portfolio with a concept that felt fresh and exciting,” said a representative from Nehal, Inc. “When we discovered Slim Chickens, we were drawn to its strong growth trajectory and unique position in the better-chicken segment and the timing felt right to take on this new challenge together. Slim Chickens’ bold approach and redefined vision for the chicken category made it the perfect fit for us.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Nehal, Inc. team as they introduce Slim Chickens to Connecticut,” said Jackie Lobdell, Vice President of Franchise Development for Slim Chickens. “Nehal and Sheel have built their careers by taking on new challenges with creativity and resilience, and that mindset is exactly what drives long-term success in franchising. Their proven experience with legacy brands, combined with their ability to think outside the box, makes them outstanding partners to grow Slim Chickens across the Northeast.”

SOURCE Slim Chickens

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.