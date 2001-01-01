Slim Chickens Franchise Opportunity
Our group has developed Slim Chickens restaurants in North Dakota, and with all the breathtaking success of our first opening last year, we know we wanted to quickly expand our agreement with the brand. Once we found the real estate, we moved swiftly. The first restaurant we developed was a conversion and was the most successful opening in the brand's history, so we felt leveraging an existing site for our first Slim Chickens restaurant in Montana made sense, especially right now.
As a 40+ unit Sonic franchisee, I wanted to expand my portfolio with a brand that had significant opportunity for development in attractive markets. Slim Chickens was a natural fit - the product, operations, marketing and leadership team has been nothing short of amazing. Diversifying with Slim Chickens has been incredibly rewarding. In fact, even though markets are selling out fast, I was able to just sign a new agreement to add 10 more Slim Chickens restaurants to my portfolio in Tennessee. I can't recommend the brand enough - and now's the time to get in!
|Net Worth:
|$3,000,000 - $12,000,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$30,000
|Total Investment:
|$1,500,000 - $3,000,000
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|3%
United States: CT, DE, DC, IL, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-through in the "better chicken" segment, opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Offering high-quality food with a focus on fresh, delicious ingredients, the brand prides itself on its southern flair and commitment to hospitality, all in a fast-casual setting. Food is cooked to order, and the differentiated menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces. The brand has nabbed several awards and accolades in recent years, including QSR's 2021 Breakout Brand of the Year, Franchise Times' Zor Award for Best Chicken Franchise to buy, a coveted spot on Fast and Serious' 40 Smartest Growing Brands for 2021 list and one of Fast Casual's top 100 Movers & Shakers.
With their excellent branding, strong unit economics, and passionate executive team, Slim Chickens is perfectly poised for development with the right investors. From site selection through grand opening, the Slim Chickens team is there every step of the way.
Slim Chickens has seen incredibly rapid growth since they began their franchising initiative in 2013 -- in the past year, Slims has seen 35% franchise system growth and 25% comp store sales growth. Today, there are more than 150 Slim Chickens locations open and 750 restaurants in signed development deals. The brand, which has a strategic multi-unit franchise growth initiative to reach 600 units, is targeting qualified and experienced multi-unit groups to develop in dynamic markets across the country.
