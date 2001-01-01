Slim Chickens Franchise Opportunity

Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-through in the "better chicken" segment, opened in 2003 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Offering high-quality food with a focus on fresh, delicious ingredients, the brand prides itself on its southern flair and commitment to hospitality, all in a fast-casual setting. Food is cooked to order, and the differentiated menu features chicken tenders, fresh salads, sandwiches, chicken and waffles, chicken wings and unique side items, alongside 17 house-made dipping sauces. The brand has nabbed several awards and accolades in recent years, including QSR's 2021 Breakout Brand of the Year, Franchise Times' Zor Award for Best Chicken Franchise to buy, a coveted spot on Fast and Serious' 40 Smartest Growing Brands for 2021 list and one of Fast Casual's top 100 Movers & Shakers.

With their excellent branding, strong unit economics, and passionate executive team, Slim Chickens is perfectly poised for development with the right investors. From site selection through grand opening, the Slim Chickens team is there every step of the way.

Slim Chickens has seen incredibly rapid growth since they began their franchising initiative in 2013 -- in the past year, Slims has seen 35% franchise system growth and 25% comp store sales growth. Today, there are more than 150 Slim Chickens locations open and 750 restaurants in signed development deals. The brand, which has a strategic multi-unit franchise growth initiative to reach 600 units, is targeting qualified and experienced multi-unit groups to develop in dynamic markets across the country.