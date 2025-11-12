Spherion Names Jessica Jerris as Director of Enterprise Recruiting

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA – Spherion Staffing and Recruiting (Spherion) announced today the appointment of Jessica Jerris as director of enterprise recruiting.

With more than 15 years of experience in corporate, RPO and staffing industry recruiting, Jerris brings an extensive understanding of talent acquisition strategy to this new role. At Spherion, she will serve as a subject matter expert on the tools and technologies that support the company’s network of franchisees in attracting and retaining top talent. Her immediate priority will be to equip franchisees with actionable insights and data-driven strategies tailored to empower them to make their communities a better place to live and work. She will also collaborate closely with Spherion’s leadership team to build engagement among the brand’s recruiter network by spotlighting top performers and encouraging a culture of shared success.

“I was familiar with Spherion from my time with Randstad, but one of the things that drew me to the company is how deeply the entire leadership team cares about the people behind the business,” Jerris said. “It was clear from my early conversations that this is a place where people find their professional homes and grow together. I’m delighted to contribute to that culture by helping our franchisees connect job seekers with opportunities to advance their own careers.”

Before joining Spherion, Jerris built a dynamic career as a corporate recruiter for companies such as Target and Wells Fargo. Having previously worked with Spherion’s parent company, Randstad, she later served as director of recruiting for DB Schenker, a global logistics and supply chain solutions company, where she managed hiring across North America. During her time with DB Schenker, she also mastered her client service skillset by developing innovative solutions to help her business partners meet their aggressive hiring goals.

“Jessica’s experience with enterprise-scale recruiting plus the heart that she brings to developing people make her a tremendous addition to our leadership team,” said Kathy George, president of Spherion. “Her data-driven approach and mastery of cutting-edge recruitment platforms will elevate how we support our franchisees and their teams, ensuring that every recruiter feels equipped to succeed.”

SOURCE Spherion Staffing and Recruiting

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.