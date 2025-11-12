Synergy HomeCare Expands Into Alabama’s Largest Market

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // Tempe, Ariz. – SYNERGY® HomeCare has announced the opening of its newest location in Alabama’s most populous metropolitan area, SYNERGY HomeCare in Huntsville.

The agency is owned and operated by Lee and Melissa Weeks, a husband and wife duo who have raised three children in their 30 years of marriage, while also providing end-of-life care to their own parents and moving around the country to accommodate their previous careers. Now, the couple has settled back in their home state and hopes to plant longstanding roots with the opening of their own family caregiving business.

The agency proudly serves residents throughout Northern Alabama, primarily including Madison County and parts of Jackson and Limestone counties. They and their team of professional caregivers can assist with a wide variety of non-medical, in-home care services, from companion care to personal care and respite care.

The Weeks are heavily involved in their community, attending Rivertree Church and supporting various Huntsville-based nonprofit organizations. Their community interactions allowed them to recognize the area’s significantly increasing aging population and their growing need for these caregiving services, particularly among Baby Boomers. U.S. Census statistics show that 10,000 Baby Boomers are turning 65 every day and that by 2030, there will be more than 70 million people over 65. According to the AARP, over 80% of this demographic report wanting to remain in their own homes for as long as possible.

Both Lee and Melissa have experience working within a franchise network. They’ve spent the past ten years working as the successful owners of a commercial cleaning company, where their efforts were recognized with awards including “Franchise of the Year 2018,” “Integrity Award 2019 & 2024,” and “Brand Ambassador Award 2022.” Before their success in franchising, Lee spent 15 years working in management with Lowe’s, while Melissa also worked as an elementary school teacher.

After celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2024, the Weeks were ready for change. With a strong background in franchising, combined with personal experience providing care for their parents near the end of their lives, SYNERGY HomeCare stood out as the perfect solution.

“Lee and I both have experience dealing with health challenges, aging parents, and Hospice, and we know how tiring it can all be,” said Melissa. “We genuinely care about people, and we want to help our neighbors navigate those obstacles. Our promise is to treat every client like an extension of our own family and provide them with the care that makes them feel valued and comfortable.”

In recent years, the Huntsville population has grown significantly, particularly its older demographic. Huntsville is currently home to 18% of the state’s population aged 65 or older, many of whom often require additional help with everyday tasks—from cooking and running errands to doing light housekeeping or keeping up with personal care needs like bathing and dressing.

“Our philosophy is simple: promote independence while offering the highest level of personalized support,” said Lee. “We want to meet clients where they are – providing care that is as much about companionship and encouragement as it is about practical help. We believe every person deserves to live with dignity, comfort, and respect, regardless of age, ability, or circumstance.”

SOURCE SYNERGY HomeCare

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.