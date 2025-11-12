U.S. Navy Veteran Opens Right at Home in Simi Valley

Local resident Sacha Butts opened her new in-home care franchise to help seniors and adults with disabilities in Simi Valley, Camarillo, Moorpark, and Somis.

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // SIMI VALLEY, CA – This October, Sacha Butts introduced an impactful new in-home care service to aid seniors and adults with disabilities in Simi Valley. The opening of the newest Right at Home location is providing peace of mind to area families in need of care.

Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. With more than 750 locations in five countries, Right at Home has become one of the world’s largest in-home care franchises.

Sacha was a U.S. Navy Seabee for 12 years and was part of a convoy security team. After her time in the Navy, she became a federal investigator, a career she left just weeks before opening her business. Sacha has always been passionate about serving others, and her new business opening enables her to provide support to local seniors in the community.

“When my mother was suddenly diagnosed with cancer, I became very familiar with in-home care. I saw a need for these services and benefited from them firsthand. In-home care allowed me to go back to being a daughter, not just a caregiver. I hope to provide others in the community with that gift,” said Butts.

“As the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years, we’re seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country, and Simi Valley is no exception,” said Right at Home CEO and President Margaret Haynes. “This is a fantastic community, and Sacha and her team are dedicated to supporting the many families here.”

For information on Right at Home in Simi Valley, visit https://www.rightathome.net/simi-valley.

About Right At Home

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 750 franchise locations in the U.S. and four other countries. For more information about Right at Home, visit https://www.rightathome.net or read the Right at Home blog at https://www.rightathome.net/blog/.

SOURCE Right at Home

###

Media Contact:

Shannon Brennan

312-526-3996

[email protected]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.