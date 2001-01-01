Right at Home Franchise Opportunity

The Right Choice in Home Care Franchises Learn Why Right at Home is an industry leader Right at Home was founded in 1995 by Allen Hager in Omaha, Nebraska. Unlike any other home care franchisor, Allen's background was in hospital administration. He witnessed older patients check out of the hospital, struggle with the recovery process while at home, and then be readmitted to the hospital. Seeing the need, he created a way to provide ongoing assistance for clients who are aging or have disabilities in the comfort of their homes. After spending five years fine-tuning the business model, the Right at Home franchise was born! BE A LEADER WITH THE LEADER - Join Right at Home, an international home care franchise with more than 500 locations serving tens of thousands of people every day.

SUCCESS WITH SIGNIFICANCE® - When you become a Right at Home Franchise Owner you can take pride in changing people's lives for the better. As you improve the quality of life for your clients, you achieve fulfillment in your everyday life as well.

WHAT YOU DO MAKES A DIFFERENCE - As the CEO of your own business, you will help families to create a customized care plan that matches your client's needs and budget. You will assemble a team of care givers and be the face of the brand in your community. We Are Innovators In The Home Care Industry. RightTransitionsSM Right at Home was the first nationwide brand to create a package of services, called RightTransitionsSM, to assist hospitals, as well as other providers, in the reduction of preventable hospital readmissions and associated costs. In a three-year home pilot study in conjunction with Forsyth Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC, with funding from the Duke Endowment, RightTransitionsSM reported: 65% reduction in preventable readmissions

99% patient satisfaction rate

$1,000,000 in hospital savings RightCareSM RightCareSM - is Right at Home's unique approach to home care. We provide an exceptional customer experience through four distinct principles: RightPeople SM - The personal care of a friend with dedicated local owners and trained, committed, and compassionate caregivers.

RightServices SM - The care they need when they need it with a wide range of services and flexible scheduling.

RightApproach SM - A personalized Care Plan managed by professionals with caregiver matching based on a thorough assessment.

RightMissionSM - A resolute passion to improve the quality of life for those we serve means peace of mind for our clients and their families. What it Takes to be a Right at Home Franchise Owner Find Out if the Home Care Industry is Right For You As a franchise owner, you are the CEO of your business. Your days will include: Being active in local civic and business groups to boost brand awareness and build relationships.

Recruiting and overseeing your care staff. Your staff members are the ones providing the day-to-day care services for your clients.

Conducting assessments for new clients and families to determine need for services and creating a customized care plan that matches the family's needs and budget.

Meeting with families periodically to ensure services are meeting or exceeding expectations.

Managing the finances and office administration tasks.

Going home every night knowing that what you did that day made a positive difference in the lives of people in your community.

