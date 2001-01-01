Right at Home Franchise Opportunity
The future is bright! I can't think of a better time and to have the support of a global, not just a national, but a global system behind us. Who helps us with programs, tools, training, consultative advice, and compliance, to help us grow to where we're not having to do it all ourselves.
If I stepped out there and did this on my own, I would not have the resources I have and quite honestly, I would spend a lot more than the royalties I may spend dealing with a franchise system.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$150,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$49,500
|Total Investment:
|$82,000 - $150,800
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
The Right Choice in Home Care Franchises
Learn Why Right at Home is an industry leader
Right at Home was founded in 1995 by Allen Hager in Omaha, Nebraska. Unlike any other home care franchisor, Allen's background was in hospital administration. He witnessed older patients check out of the hospital, struggle with the recovery process while at home, and then be readmitted to the hospital. Seeing the need, he created a way to provide ongoing assistance for clients who are aging or have disabilities in the comfort of their homes. After spending five years fine-tuning the business model, the Right at Home franchise was born!
We Are Innovators In The Home Care Industry.
RightTransitionsSM
Right at Home was the first nationwide brand to create a package of services, called RightTransitionsSM, to assist hospitals, as well as other providers, in the reduction of preventable hospital readmissions and associated costs. In a three-year home pilot study in conjunction with Forsyth Hospital in Winston-Salem, NC, with funding from the Duke Endowment, RightTransitionsSM reported:
RightCareSM
RightCareSM - is Right at Home's unique approach to home care. We provide an exceptional customer experience through four distinct principles:
What it Takes to be a Right at Home Franchise Owner
Find Out if the Home Care Industry is Right For You
As a franchise owner, you are the CEO of your business.
Your days will include:
