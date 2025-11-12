Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ Ranks in Franchise Times Top 400

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Valvoline Inc. announced today that Valvoline Instant Oil Change has earned a spot in the Franchise Times Top 400. The Franchise Times® Top 400 is recognized as the most comprehensive ranking of the largest U.S. franchise systems. The results are based on global systemwide sales from the previous year and developed through a detailed, five-month research and reporting process that evaluates numerous performance factors.

“Our climb on the Franchise Times Top 400 is a direct reflection of the strength, dedication, and entrepreneurial spirit of our franchisees,” said Valvoline Inc. President and CEO, Lori Flees. “We’re proud to support their growth and continue building opportunities together that advance the quick, easy, trusted services we deliver.”

Valvoline Inc. franchises more than half of its Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations across the United States. Each service center offers stay-in-your-car oil changes in about 15 minutes, along with a wide variety of preventive maintenance services such as tire rotations, fluid exchanges, and battery replacements.

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.