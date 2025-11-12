Veterinarian-Turned-Franchisee Fuels Scenthound’s Expansion in Raleigh and Richmond with 20-Unit Deal

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // RALEIGH, NC – Scenthound has partnered with a licensed veterinarian and seasoned entrepreneur to expand its footprint on the East Coast. Dr. Jaime Pickett, a former multi-unit Banfield Pet Hospital and Papa Johns franchisee, has signed a 20-unit agreement for Raleigh, NC and Richmond, VA.

Having previously practiced veterinary medicine, Pickett has been deeply engrained in the pet wellness industry for more than two decades. She also brings firsthand experience in business operations from running pet care and food franchises for 18 years. Drawn to the growing pet industry and Scenthound’s unique subscription-based model, Pickett saw an opportunity to combine her expertise and passion for pets with a scalable, in-demand business. Excited to leverage her knowledge to educate dog parents on the importance of routine wellness, she is preparing to open her first locations – known as Scenters – in the greater Richmond area.

“I was really drawn to Scenthound because of their core values and culture, which I deeply resonate with,” said Pickett. “Everything is laid out in a way that removes the guesswork for franchisees, backed by proven leadership and a scalable model. The pet care market continues to grow, and I knew I wanted to remain in this space—supporting pets and their families in a proactive, wellness-focused way. Scenthound’s subscription-based model creates a unique opportunity in a growing market, and I’m excited to be part of that expansion.”

With Pickett’s extensive background in both franchising and pet wellness, Scenthound leadership sees her as an ideal partner to help grow the brand in these new markets. Her experience as a multi-unit operator, combined with her deep commitment to improving access to routine pet care, aligns closely with Scenthound’s mission to help dogs live longer, happier lives.

“Jaime’s unique combination of franchise expertise and passion for pet wellness makes her an incredible addition to the Scenthound family,” said Josh Lyon, Chief Operating Officer of Scenthound. “Receiving interest from someone who has a deep understanding of franchising and is a veterinarian further validates our model and growth potential. We’re thrilled to partner with someone who shares our commitment to making routine hygiene and wellness care accessible for every dog and every family.”

SOURCE Scenthound

