Woofie’s Recognizes Military Veterans, Celebrates Inspiring Veteran Franchise Owner Stories

November 12, 2025 // Franchising.com // Ashburn, VA – Woofie’s is saluting its veteran franchise owners who have turned their military experience into successful small businesses this month in recognition of Veterans Day, November 11, by featuring inspiring stories of military veterans who own and operate Woofie’s locations.

Military Makeover on Lifetime TV – Stories of Inspiration

Further highlighting its commitment to supporting veterans and their families, Woofie’s will be featured on "Military Makeover with Montel," hosted by Montel Williams, airing on Lifetime TV in early 2026. As Military Makeover helps a military family transform their home, Woofie’s will care for the family’s beloved dog with comfort and compassion.

From Military Service to Business Ownership

The first veteran-owned Woofie’s is Woofie’s of East Louisville, Kentucky, owned by Mike LeMire and wife, Heather.

LeMire, who retired from the Army after 26 years, says his military experience provided the logistics, operations management, and leadership foundation for running a successful franchise business.

“With Woofie’s I can combine my passion for animals with my commitment to serving the community,” said LeMire. “The support from the Woofie’s franchise team and our clients in greater Louisville has been incredible—it feels like being part of a family.”

Another veteran-owned location, Woofie’s of Concord-Manchester, is run by Arty and Jennifer Flecker, U.S. Air Force veterans, who recently opened their franchise. Their shared service background has shaped their family-first business approach—one that now includes their children as part of daily operations.

“Owning a Woofie’s has given our family the chance to work together while making a positive impact on our community,” said Jennifer Flecker. “The sense of purpose we found in the military continues here every day, helping pets and the people who love them.”

See spotlights of veteran-owned Woofie’s.

Veterans and Entrepreneurship

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Advocacy, as of 2024, veterans were the majority owners of over 1.6 million businesses, which employed nearly 3.3 million workers. Veterans represent about 5.5 % of business owners in the U.S.

Woofie’s Co-Founder and President Amy Addington says veterans often excel in business because they embody teamwork, perseverance, and are mission-focused.

“It’s an honor to work with military veterans,” said Addington. “Their discipline, leadership, and integrity make them natural entrepreneurs. Woofie’s ownership provides a meaningful next chapter—serving their local communities and pets while running their own business. We’re incredibly proud of the veterans in the Woofie’s family.”

