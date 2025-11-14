Chicken Salad Chick Celebrates New Restaurant Opening In Chicagoland

November 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA, GA – Chicken Salad Chick today announced the opening of its latest Chick in the Chicagoland area in Glen Ellyn. The local community is invited to celebrate this grand opening on Tuesday, November 18, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year*.

During the grand opening week, guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for, as well as a community focused mindset with various specials and giveaways. These include:

Tuesday, November 18– Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the First 100 Guests – The first guest in line at 10:30am will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one FREE large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.*

Wednesday, November 19 - The first 50 guests to purchase an entrée with two sides will receive a FREE 20oz Engraved Chick Tumbler!**

Thursday, November 20 – The first 50 guests to purchase two Large Quick Chicks will receive a FREE Large Chick Cooler!***

Friday, November 21– The first 50 guests to purchase an entrée with two sides will receive a FREE Teal and Red Chick Tote Bag!**

Saturday, November 22 – The first 100 guests to make a purchase will receive a FREE Large Quick Chick on a future visit!****

The Glen Ellyn restaurant is owned and operated by Kim and Garrett Seaman, under their company Fox Valley Chick. As experienced franchisees of the Batavia location, the Seamans are committed to growing the brand and creating a presence in the Chicago suburbs.

“What drew us to Chicken Salad Chick is the simplicity of the recipes and the ability to serve fresh, made-from-scratch food consistently with care and hospitality,” said Kim Seaman. “Chicken Salad Chick to many of our guests is the kind of restaurant that once you try it, we know it won’t be your last visit. We’re excited to bring that same experience to Glen Ellyn and become part of this welcoming community.”

Chicken Salad Chick is known for its dozen-plus variety of made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors, fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches, and desserts.

"Kim and Garrett are outstanding partners who boldly introduced Chicken Salad Chick to the greater Chicago area with their first restaurant in Batavia and are now expanding to Glen Ellyn," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "With their focus on quality, guest experience, and community involvement, this location is poised to become a cherished part of the Glen Ellyn community. We’re excited to see how they will share our made-from-scratch food and Southern hospitality with even more families in the area."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Glen Ellyn team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support CURE Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of pre-opening Friends & Family events in Glen Ellyn, the restaurant will be raising money for Phil’s Friends, a non-profit that provides Christ-centered care, supporting individuals and families impacted by cancer through care packages, cards of hope and hope centers.

Chicken Salad Chick of Glen Ellyn will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30am – 8:00pm.

*The First Guest in line will receive 1 Free Large Quick Chick once a week for 12 months. The remaining 99 Guests in line will receive 1 Free Large Quick each month for 12 months. Guests must purchase an entree with one side or item of equal value during the grand opening in order to enter. Must be 16 years or older. Must be on site. Must download the CSC app. Not valid with any other offer.

**Guests must purchase an entrée with two sides. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

***Guests must purchase two (2) Large Quick Chicks. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older.

****Guests must make a purchase on the day of the visit to qualify. Must be present to win. Must be 16 years or older. One reward per guest. Not valid with any other offers. In-restaurant only.

SOURCE Chicken Salad Chick

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.