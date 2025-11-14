Jacqueline Duckson Launches Caring Transitions Location in South Carolina to Transform Senior Care Services

November 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // FORT MILL, SC — Caring Transitions continues expanding its compassionate reach with its latest location in South Carolina. Caring Transitions of Fort Mill, SC will serve Fort Mill, Rock Hill, Tega Cay, Indian Land, and the surrounding areas. The new Caring Transitions location, owned and operated by Jacqueline Duckson, will provide a unique full-service approach that is an end-to-end solution, including decluttering, resettling, clean-outs, space planning, and managing estate sales and online auctions while providing a win-win experience for everyone.

Jacqueline Duckson, married to Nelson with a bonus daughter, Maya, and a bonus son, James, brings over 17 years of experience in leading workforce transformation across federal, military, and public health sectors. Throughout her career, she has served as a strategic partner to executive leadership, driving measurable impact through data-driven planning, workforce optimization, and system-level innovation. Duckson’s professional background has equipped her with the skills to bring energy, strategic thinking, and leadership to any challenge, qualities she is eager to apply to her new venture with Caring Transitions. After years of dreaming about owning a business that resonates deeply on a personal level, Duckson found that Caring Transitions was the perfect fit. Having cared for her parents through their own life transitions, she understands firsthand the struggles families face during senior relocations, downsizing, and estate sales. Now, she is excited to provide a comprehensive, compassionate service that supports families during these critical moments, ensuring clients feel cared for and their belongings are managed with the utmost respect.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jacqueline Duckson into the Caring Transitions franchise family as we expand our brand presence in South Carolina,” said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. “Jacqueline’s impressive 17-year background in workforce transformation across federal, military, and public health sectors, combined with her passion for supporting families during life transitions, makes her an ideal fit for this mission-driven business. We are excited to see how Jacqueline’s leadership and compassionate approach will provide invaluable support to seniors and their families as they navigate major life changes.”

SOURCE Caring Transitions

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.