Launch Entertainment Announces Grand Opening of West Houston Park

November 14, 2025 // Franchising.com // WEST HOUSTON – Launch Family Entertainment (Launch) has announced the grand opening of its newest location in West Houston. The soft opening is set for Friday, November 14, followed by the official Grand Opening celebration on Saturday, December 13.

Launch Family Entertainment - West Houston will feature a wide variety of attractions for guests of all ages, including trampolines, bowling, a ninja course, a ropes course, virtual reality, arcade games, mini golf, interactive darts, and pixel floor, along with the brand’s signature Krave restaurant and bar.

To celebrate the occasion, the Grand Opening will include VIP guests, live radio appearances, giveaways, exclusive deals, and more. The first 150 guests will jump free for a year, guests 151 through 300 will receive a three-month jump pass, and all guests after 300 will receive a return bounce-back pass. A Grand Opening pass purchase is required to qualify for these giveaways.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Launch Entertainment to Houston and bring families a destination where fun and connection come together,” said Craig Erlich, CEO of Launch Entertainment. “Our mission has always been to create experiences that strengthen communities, and this new park represents exactly that. It’s a place where families can celebrate, play, and make new memories.”

The West Houston park is owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Robert Adkins and Frank Fults, who bring extensive experience in aviation, transportation, and business management. Adkins, a Marine Corps veteran, and Fults previously worked together in the airline industry and sought a venture that aligned with their shared values of teamwork, service, and community.

SOURCE Launch Family Entertainment

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.