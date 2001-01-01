Ace Hardware
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$250,000
|Net Worth:
|$400,000
|Total Investment:
|$350,000 - $700,000
|Advertising Fee:
|2% Annual Capped at just over $13K
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available
Join The Folks In The Red Vest
Our Values
Each day, we are committed to providing helpful and superior customer satisfaction in the communities we serve, revolutionizing the independent segment of our industry and being the #1 hardware distributor in the convenience hardware industry. We're dedicated to being the best provider of products, services and operating methods to convenience hardware retailers.
It's Working
Each Ace Hardware store competes differently depending on their situation. Ace stores are able to compete with big boxes by offering a convenient hardware store experience with exceptional service.
Our Support
Ace has a team of experts to assist you in converting as well as running a successful business. Ace retailers gain the support and knowledge of a dedicated and experienced team who provide extensive training to help you make an effective entry into the "DIY" consumer market.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
