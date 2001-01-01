Join The Folks In The Red Vest Our Values Each day, we are committed to providing helpful and superior customer satisfaction in the communities we serve, revolutionizing the independent segment of our industry and being the #1 hardware distributor in the convenience hardware industry. We're dedicated to being the best provider of products, services and operating methods to convenience hardware retailers. Winning - In business, we keep score with money, which means we get paid to perform. To do that, we must compete and win and have a lot of fun doing it. At Ace, we win with and through people, for helpful is our weapon in the world.

- We strive for greatness with a humble, modest and respectful attitude. Teamwork - We will fight the natural tendency for control and credit in favor of collaboration and mutual success, recognizing that...Together, We are Ace. It's Working Each Ace Hardware store competes differently depending on their situation. Ace stores are able to compete with big boxes by offering a convenient hardware store experience with exceptional service. Service - We can compete with big boxes with knowledgeable associates and the entrepreneurial spirit of its owners.

Convenience - Ace stores can be found right in the neighborhood and combine a quick, in-and-out shopping experience with fast checkout.

Quality - With top brands like Craftsman, Weber and STIHL, Ace Hardware stores offer the best brands in home improvement. Our Support Ace has a team of experts to assist you in converting as well as running a successful business. Ace retailers gain the support and knowledge of a dedicated and experienced team who provide extensive training to help you make an effective entry into the "DIY" consumer market.