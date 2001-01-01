American Family Care Franchise Opportunity
AFC is a franchise opportunity like no other! We were frustrated with America's broken healthcare system, specifically finding convenient access to high-quality medical care that was affordable. AFC is an exciting and profitable business model that's making a positive impact on the communities where our Urgent Care Centers are located
Being a franchisee with AFC is not only about creating something successful for yourself, but it's being a part of a team that's changing the face of healthcare. It's a privilege to be part of a positive change for healthcare and put smiles on people's faces.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$550,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,200,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$60,000
|Total Investment:
|$800,000 - $1,400,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6%
|Advertising Fee:
|1%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
With more than 270 active locations in 29 states and dozens more in development, American Family Care is America's #1 Urgent Care Franchise. Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin in 1982 with an emphasis on value-based medicine, American Family Care is leading the healthcare revolution with 600 in-network physicians caring for over 6 million patients a year. With 47% year-over-year comp sales growth and $2.49M average unit sales, American Family Care is well-positioned to continue its rapid growth in the recession-resistant, need-based healthcare industry.
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
