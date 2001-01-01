Shell Out Less. Make More With

The Angry Crab Shack Franchise Opportunity

The Angry Crab Shack franchise opportunity is a casual dining seafood concept that serves high-quality ingredients at a great value in a fresh, fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Our seafood boil incorporates Angry Crab Shack’s proprietary Asian-Cajun sauces and seasonings that have made us beloved by our guest and the envy of our competitors. With enormously popular restaurants open in Arizona and multiple restaurants scheduled to open this year in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Utah and Texas, we are looking for multi-unit operators to build on our success and bring our easy-to-run, profitable-to-own seafood franchise to their area.

We've Cracked The Code On

Running A Profitable Restaurant Franchise

It starts with strategic real estate practices that minimize the initial cost of entry and monthly overhead. We focus our search efforts on second generation restaurant locations that usually include functional kitchens and bars, properly sized utility and HVAC systems, fire suppression systems, and proper zoning. This reduces build-out costs and limits the time it takes to renovate. And with annual AUV in excess of $3,479,000 and average EBITDA of 8.8%, ROI is outstanding.*

Multiple Revenue Streams

And Dayparts Set The Table For Success

Because we're fast and friendly, Angry Crab Shack is a popular lunch destination.

When the workday is done, we do a brisk Happy Hour business with bartenders who entertain as well as they serve.

Our dinner business is always bumpin' with a diverse mix of couples, families, and large groups enjoying our lively atmosphere and each other as they chow down on our craveable, shareable seafood.

Our simple menu and operations translates to dining for all occasions with less complexity and more profit

Takeout and catering continue to grow in popularity as diners look for more ways to enjoy their meals in more places.

Our Seafood Is Flavorful And Priced Right.

We have long-standing relationships with trusted seafood vendors, which allows our Franchise Owners to eliminate the middleman and buy directly from the source. Our purchasing power means higher quality product, lower prices, and greater consistency. Angry Crab Shack has also established pricing programs through Sysco Foods. Franchise Owners can establish suggested pricing that’s in line with their own markets.

Our seafood menu is designed to be prepared and served quickly with the freshest seafood and sides cooked in boiling water, then sauced and spiced with our premixed secret recipes (no chef needed). Because we appeal to many types of people, Angry Crab Shack is a popular choice. So it's no surprise that Angry Crab Shack copycats are popping up around the nation. Don't miss your chance to get on board with the original concept that's delighting our guests and Franchise Owners.

Our Quest To Be The Best Is The Key To Our Culture

Our mission is simple: Never be satisfied with what has already been achieved. This idea is the driving motivator of Angry Crab Shack. We continuously invest in our brand, processes, and products in order to improve every day. This is true for our guests and Franchise Owners.

Our Angry Crab family extends to our guests but starts with our Franchise Owners and employees. We created this concept with the intent to grow our family, give opportunities to emerging entrepreneurs, and bring good cooking to even more places. Our affordable price point allows guests of all kinds to visit often, while our low operating costs keep franchise owners thriving.

Fun Atmosphere – we encourage our guest to leave their mark by "tagging our walls"

Great cooking and generous portions, all at an affordable price

Low initial investment and outstanding sales translates to thriving Franchise Owners

Grab A Crab!

Fill out our form to get started on your path to becoming an Angry Crab Shack Franchise Owner.

Become a Franchise Owner

*These figures represent the results achieved for calendar year 2018 at (5) affiliate owned restaurants in the metropolitan Phoenix area. Each of the included restaurants were open for all of calendar year 2018. The figure does not include two (2) franchised restaurants. This information appears in Item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document. You should review our FDD for details about these results. Your results may differ. There is no assurance that you will do as well. This website and the franchise sales information on this site do not represent an offer to sell a franchise. The offer of a franchise can only be made through the delivery of a franchise disclosure document. Certain states require that we register the franchise disclosure document in those states. We will not offer or sell franchises in those states until we have registered the franchise (or obtained an applicable exemption from registration) and delivered the franchise disclosure document to the prospective franchisee in compliance with applicable law. If you are a resident of a country outside of the United States that regulates the offer and sale of franchises, then we will not offer you a franchise unless and until we have complied with any applicable pre-sale registration and/or disclosure requirements in your jurisdiction.