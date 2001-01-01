Another Broken Egg Cafe Franchise Opportunity Guide on Franchising.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe
Testimonials
I have been in the restaurant business for 34 years and for 25 of those years I have been a franchisee owner/operator. Another Broken Egg Cafe operates with the same core values of honesty and integrity that I bring to the restaurants daily. We have a great support team at the home office, as well as in the field. When we opened our first restaurant, two Vice Presidents stayed with us for 2 weeks during the actual opening and then came back for another week to ensure that everything was running smoothly and operating at a high level. That is first class support.
After working for Another Broken Egg Cafe during college as an employee, I had the chance to witness firsthand how great of an opportunity it was to open a franchise. Eight years later, our group owns 13 restaurants, with more on the way. The Another Broken Egg Cafe system has been a very lucrative and exciting business to be part of. The Corporate team continues to provide great support, and never makes you feel alone. It has also made all of my financial and personal goals a reality, while at the same time, enjoying a quality lifestyle that most restaurant concepts aren’t able to provide.
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$500,000
|Net Worth:
|$1,500,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$50,000
|Total Investment:
|$592,000 - $1,228,000
|Royalty Fee:
|5%
|Advertising Fee:
|1%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IL, IA, KS, LA, MD, MA, MS, MO, NE, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, PA, SC, TX, UT, VA, WI
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
