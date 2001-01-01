Anytime Fitness Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$100,000
|Net Worth:
|$250,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$6,375 - $42,500
|Total Investment:
|$98,430 - $523,824
|Royalty Fee:
|$649 - $699/mo
|Advertising Fee:
|$600 / mo
Available Markets:
Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
Join the Most Established and Strongest Performing Fitness Franchise Worldwide. We're turning passion into profits for our franchisees and building healthy communities for our members. Largest presence of any fitness franchise. Anytime Fitness is the first franchise on all 7 continents, with over 4,700 territories sold and 4 million members worldwide. Our franchisee's success continues to grow. 60% of our existing franchisees own more than one club because they've experienced the success of our business model. A new member every minute. At Anytime Fitness, we have a new member join one of our clubs every minute of every day.
The best culture around for you and your members. Our culture is defined by People, Purpose, Profits, Play®. We look for hard working people with a purpose, who yearn for financial success and find the fun in everything they do. We give you all the tools you need to get started. After 18 years in business, we know how to help our franchisees achieve their goals. You set the bar for what success means. We'll help you get there.
Top-ranked.
In addition to many awards and accolades, co-founders Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen have recently been awarded Entrepreneur of the Year by the International Franchise Association. Your success is our success. We know that we are only as profitable as our franchisees. That's why we give you support in running your business every step of the way.
