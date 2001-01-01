Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar Franchise Opportunity

Welcome To Applebee's!

Serving up craveable hand-crafted meals and delicious beverages to neighborhoods for over four decades.

What Sets Us Apart

Winning Brand Strategy

Proven Results

Talented Teams & Franchisees

Dine Brands Advantage

Applebee's at a glance

We are sizzling as one of the largest casual dining brands in the U.S.*

$4.4B In Sales

$2.8M Average Unit Volume

21 Years Average franchisee tenure

1,536 Restaurants - 100% franchised

*U.S.A. year-end 2023 results applebees.com | © 2024 Applebee's Restaurants LLC.

About Applebee's

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar is the place to be in the neighborhood whether that's in the restaurant, on-the-go, or in the comfort of your living room. Our guests know they can always count on us for a convenient, delicious, and affordable meal, refreshing and fun drinks, and a come-asyou- are welcoming environment. Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood™ is that familiar and affordable escape when you need it.

Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home.

From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee's is always Doin' Good in the Neighborhood. Applebee's is a subsidiary of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

Are you ready to Join The Neighborhood? Let's Chat!