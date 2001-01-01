Aroma Joe’s Franchise Opportunity

Founded in 2000, Aroma Joe's is a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique flavor infusions, signature AJ's RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served with positivity, in a friendly and upbeat environment. Why Own an Aroma Joe's Coffee Franchise? Aroma Joe's is a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique infused blends, signature AJs RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served in a friendly and upbeat environment. Our focus on the customer experience and the communities we serve sets us apart in a highly competitive market segment. And our brand mission to positively impact people with passion, caring and a commitment to excellence throughout every shop and community. The Aroma Joe's coffee franchise advantage Our culture, values, and brand mission

Handcrafted coffee blends and energy drinks

Ethically sourced, sustainably produced coffee beans

Multiple revenue sources from diverse menu items

Low overhead and high returns on proprietary products

Convenient drive-thru coffee service without speakers or intercoms

Varying build-out options

Customer, community engagement

Opportunity to Positively Impact People

(And--shh!--work that doesn't feel like work!) Support Our Team is Here to Help Your Coffee Franchise Aroma Joe's started with the collaboration and combined expertise of four cousins and continued to grow through that same "can do" spirit--we know the value of working hard and working together! We believe teamwork, support, and culture is central to the essence of our brand and our success. Our strategic focus on sustainable, intentional growth, has led to more than 110 Aroma Joe's locations across eight states, and brought new coffee franchise ownership opportunities to entrepreneurs in ME, NH, MA, CT, RI, PA, NY and FL. Now, building upon our momentum with expansion into new and emerging markets underway, we've amplified the team at our corporate headquarters in Scarborough, ME to optimize franchise growth efforts, operational excellence and--most of all--support our franchisees. Starting Up with Aroma Joe's Franchise Opportunity To help you super-charge your start-up experience with Aroma Joe's, we will be on hand to support you in the following franchise aspects before you're even open for business: Real Estate - Guided research and expertise to help identify the ideal market for your Aroma Joe's coffee shop

- Guided research and expertise to help identify the ideal market for your Aroma Joe's coffee shop Site Selection - Assistance finding and securing the best location for you, based on our decades of experience and data-driven site selection tools

- Assistance finding and securing the best location for you, based on our decades of experience and data-driven site selection tools Store Design - A dedicated team to help you develop the look and layout to maximize efficiency and throughput

- A dedicated team to help you develop the look and layout to maximize efficiency and throughput Training - We offer more than 70 hours of instore and classroom training for you, and your manager

- We offer more than 70 hours of instore and classroom training for you, and your manager Operations - Established best practices to ensure you meet our exceptional Brand Standards and uphold our commitment to excellence

- Established best practices to ensure you meet our exceptional Brand Standards and uphold our commitment to excellence Marketing - Our team of savvy marketing experts builds overall brand awareness and the local marketing strategy to help you drive sales

- Our team of savvy marketing experts builds overall brand awareness and the local marketing strategy to help you drive sales Accounting - Sharing financial models and KPIs to help understand your initial investment costs, time to breakeven, and profitability expectations After You Open Your Aroma Joe's Our assistance doesn't end there! We provide the following support to help you once you open your doors to Positively Impact the local community: Field Support - We have brand experts to help support your day-to-day operations and share some best practices they've learned in the field.

- We have brand experts to help support your day-to-day operations and share some best practices they've learned in the field. Strategic Sourcing - We assist with purchasing and inventory to make sure you're equipped with everything from cups and lids to our sustainably sourced, exceptional quality coffee, and signature AJ's RUSH® Energy Drinks, with all the unique blends and infusions our customers love.

- We assist with purchasing and inventory to make sure you're equipped with everything from cups and lids to our sustainably sourced, exceptional quality coffee, and signature AJ's RUSH® Energy Drinks, with all the unique blends and infusions our customers love. Research & Development - Our dedicated R&D team helps develop new products to continue Fueling the Modern World.

- Our dedicated R&D team helps develop new products to continue Fueling the Modern World. Operations Manual - Our proprietary best practices and brand secrets (shh...) are always being updated so you're always able to access important information.

- Our proprietary best practices and brand secrets (shh...) are always being updated so you're always able to access important information. Continuing Education - Not only do we strive to keep you and your employees up to speed on new trends and classic blends, but go beyond with our Fueling Up Success program, a business and entrepreneurship course geared toward baristas who want to take their career with Aroma Joe's to the next level! What Does an Ideal Aroma Joe's Drive-Through Coffee Shop Franchise Location Look Like? Aroma Joe's locations range from 700 to 1,700 square feet, and could be in a retail center, particularly an end cap, or a freestanding building. We pride ourselves on being able to design around very small footprints, which allows for efficiency, and lower initial investment costs for our franchisees. Our comprehensive support throughout the development process includes everything from shop design to equipment package orders, to construction management assistance. What makes an ideal Aroma Joe's franchisee? You're passionate, caring, and committed to excellence!

You want to positively impact people with your business and in your community.

You understand the demands and rewards of a fast-paced service business.

You want to take charge as an owner/operator (or have a partner who does).

You want to offer employees a great atmosphere with opportunities for growth.

You're a team player who loves being involved with and supporting your local community.

You appreciate a good coffee shop experience and are interested in the specialty beverage industry. For our customers, Aroma Joe's is always a local destination--as a coffee shop franchise, we're looking to expand throughout the east coast with the right people looking for the right opportunity. Add to Request List Added Request Information This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.