Aroma Joe’s Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$200,000
|Net Worth:
|$350,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$12,500 - $25,000
|Total Investment:
|$500,588
Available Markets:
United States: CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VT, VA, WV, WI
Founded in 2000, Aroma Joe's is a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique flavor infusions, signature AJ's RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served with positivity, in a friendly and upbeat environment.
Why Own an Aroma Joe's Coffee Franchise?
Aroma Joe's is a local destination for handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks, unique infused blends, signature AJs RUSH® Energy Drinks and all-day food offerings served in a friendly and upbeat environment. Our focus on the customer experience and the communities we serve sets us apart in a highly competitive market segment. And our brand mission to positively impact people with passion, caring and a commitment to excellence throughout every shop and community.
The Aroma Joe's coffee franchise advantage
Support
Our Team is Here to Help Your Coffee Franchise
Aroma Joe's started with the collaboration and combined expertise of four cousins and continued to grow through that same "can do" spirit--we know the value of working hard and working together! We believe teamwork, support, and culture is central to the essence of our brand and our success.
Our strategic focus on sustainable, intentional growth, has led to more than 110 Aroma Joe's locations across eight states, and brought new coffee franchise ownership opportunities to entrepreneurs in ME, NH, MA, CT, RI, PA, NY and FL. Now, building upon our momentum with expansion into new and emerging markets underway, we've amplified the team at our corporate headquarters in Scarborough, ME to optimize franchise growth efforts, operational excellence and--most of all--support our franchisees.
Starting Up with Aroma Joe's Franchise Opportunity
To help you super-charge your start-up experience with Aroma Joe's, we will be on hand to support you in the following franchise aspects before you're even open for business:
After You Open Your Aroma Joe's
Our assistance doesn't end there! We provide the following support to help you once you open your doors to Positively Impact the local community:
What Does an Ideal Aroma Joe's Drive-Through Coffee Shop Franchise Location Look Like?
Aroma Joe's locations range from 700 to 1,700 square feet, and could be in a retail center, particularly an end cap, or a freestanding building. We pride ourselves on being able to design around very small footprints, which allows for efficiency, and lower initial investment costs for our franchisees.
Our comprehensive support throughout the development process includes everything from shop design to equipment package orders, to construction management assistance.
What makes an ideal Aroma Joe's franchisee?
For our customers, Aroma Joe's is always a local destination--as a coffee shop franchise, we're looking to expand throughout the east coast with the right people looking for the right opportunity.
