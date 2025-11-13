Global Franchising News from International Trade Expert Bill Edwards, November 2025
We’ve selected highlights from Bill Edwards’ biweekly Global Business Newsletter (#147, November 11, 2025). The newsletter covers international franchise development, global employment issues, international travel, and updates on business trends in many countries. For the complete newsletter, including in-depth country reports, charts, graphs, international company news, and economic trends and statistics, go here. Previous issues are available as well.
Global Economics Intelligence Summary, September 2025
The State of AI in 2025: Agents, Innovation, and Transformation
Government Debt to GDP by Country in 2025
Navigating Non-Tariff Barriers and Global Trade Barriers
US Consumer Sentiment is at Near-Record Lows
World Power Demand to Rise Almost A Third by 2035
Brand Global News Section: Burger King, Chili’s, Club Pilates, Denny’s, Pizza Hut, Starbucks, Wendy’s, and YUM China.
Edwards Global Services (EGS) monitors 30+ countries, 40+ international information sources, and 6 business sectors daily to keep up with international franchise news. The company’s Global Team on the ground covers 43 countries and provides updates about what is happening in their specific countries. Visit the EGS website here.
Share this Feature
Recommended Reading:
FRANCHISE TOPICS
- Multi-Unit Franchising
- Get Started in Franchising
- Franchise Growth
- Franchise Operations
- Open New Units
- Franchise Leadership
- Franchise Marketing
- Technology
- Franchise Law
- Franchise Awards
- Franchise Rankings
- Franchise Trends
- Franchise Development
- Featured Franchise Stories