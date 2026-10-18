2026 Franchise Operations & Technology: Leadership Award Winner, Little Caesars

The robots are here, and they’re delivering pizzas. That futuristic concept earned Little Caesars the Overall Award for Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership in Franchise Update Media’s 8th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards.

Little Caesars piloted autonomous delivery in three major metro markets using electric sidewalk robots stationed near participating restaurants. The robots deliver orders directly to customers after restaurant employees load the robots at curbside. Each robot carries up to four large pizzas, two two-liter sodas, and sides in a single trip.

The initiative was about more than novelty. Little Caesars wanted to shorten and standardize delivery times, improve food quality upon arrival, and reduce delivery costs and operational demands. Customers have embraced the service, and the brand is now evaluating expansion into additional markets.

We caught up with Trish Heusel, Little Caesars’ vice president of innovation, about the brand’s collaboration with Coco Robotics and DoorDash on the program and the benefits autonomous delivery provides customers and team members.

Briefly describe Little Caesars’ autonomous delivery platform. The autonomous delivery platform at Little Caesars is a pilot program developed in partnership with Coco Robotics and DoorDash that uses electric sidewalk robots to deliver orders in select markets. The program is designed to provide guests with another convenient delivery option while maintaining speed, food quality, and operational simplicity.

What were the goals and objectives in developing this technology? As off-premise demand continues to grow, we’re exploring new ways to improve convenience, delivery consistency, and the overall guest experience. The pilot also allows us to evaluate how autonomous delivery can support restaurant operations and long-term scalability.

How long did it take to plan, build, and launch this program? The initiative required close collaboration among Little Caesars, Coco Robotics, and DoorDash. While the planning process took several months, our focus throughout was ensuring the technology could integrate seamlessly into existing restaurant operations and provide a positive experience for guests.

What was unique about this innovation within the pizza delivery industry? The pilot combines autonomous delivery technology with a simple operational process that fits naturally within the Little Caesars model. Our goal wasn’t innovation for innovation’s sake but rather finding practical solutions that enhance convenience while maintaining consistency.

How is this initiative consistent with the service Little Caesars tries to offer its customers? Convenience has always been a core part of the Little Caesars experience. From Hot-N-Ready pizzas to Pizza Portal pickup and digital ordering, we’ve consistently looked for ways to make getting great pizza easier and more accessible for our guests.

What kind of technology is involved with this service? The program utilizes Coco’s autonomous sidewalk robots alongside DoorDash’s ordering and delivery platform. The robots are designed to safely navigate short-distance routes while maintaining food quality and providing a reliable delivery experience.

How does this benefit your customers? Ultimately, this pilot is about convenience. Guests have another fast, reliable option for receiving their orders while enjoying the same quality and value they expect from Little Caesars.

What were some of the primary results you have seen with this initiative? We’ve been encouraged by the early results, including strong guest satisfaction, positive feedback on food quality upon arrival, and seamless integration into restaurant operations. The pilot has also provided valuable insights as we continue evaluating future opportunities.

What was the impact on your franchisees? One of our priorities was ensuring the program could be implemented with minimal operational disruption. The loading process is simple for restaurant teams, allowing franchisees to participate in innovation while maintaining operational efficiency.

What has been the response from your franchisees in those pilot cities and others hoping to get the Coco delivery service in their markets? The response has been very positive. Franchisees appreciate that we’re continuing to explore new technologies that support convenience and strengthen the guest experience. There has also been interest from operators outside the pilot markets who are eager to learn more as we continue evaluating the program.